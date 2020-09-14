'Charlie's Angels' reunion: Drew Barrymore's NSFW video for Cameron Diaz was intercepted

Drew Barrymore shared much more than she planned when she invited Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu on the premiere of her new daytime talk show.

The actresses, who co-starred in 2000's "Charlie's Angels" and its sequel, reunited on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Monday. It was a fittingly 2020 reunion: Completely unusual, yet they made it work: Barrymore and Liu appeared in the show's New York studio, sitting in chairs spaced far apart, while Diaz was beamed onto the stage from Los Angeles. The stunning and surprisingly seamless trick wasn't revealed until midway through the "reunion" interview.

Much of the conversation revolved around the women's close friendship, at times amusingly so. Barrymore said she recorded a mildly NSFW video while she was changing one day asking Diaz to be on the show.

"I'm so comfortable; I mean, we have lived together all over the world," Barrymore said. "So of course, to save time, I sent her a video while I'm getting dressed. And you don't see anything, I'm not that dumb, but I'm getting out of the shower and (wearing) a towel."

After not hearing back from Diaz for a couple of days, Barrymore called her friend to see what was up. "Turns out, a young boy got the video," Barrymore explained.

"Lucky him!" Diaz said, laughing. (Barrymore resent it.) "By the way, it's like, seven minutes long. It's epic. Honestly, this (material) is gonna last him like three or four years."

Barrymore, 45, credited her 20-year friendship with Diaz, 48, and Liu, 51, to the fact that they keep it "real" with each other, supporting one another through marriages, divorces and parenthood.

"The thing I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments," Barrymore said. "We've also been there in the small moments and the casual moments, and we are such good friends because it's real. We go through real stuff with each other. It's not a Hollywood fairy tale."

They also were frank about how children and the events of 2020 have made them reflect on mortality, and why they no longer have devil-may-care attitudes toward life.

"In my 20s, I felt very bulletproof. I didn't really care if I lived or died," Liu said. "I lost my father a few years ago, and I didn't really recognize the levels that we have in our lives. He was a place in my life that was always sort of a roof, and then suddenly the roof has been torn off. Then you sort of recognize, 'Oh, I am now the roof.' I happen to have a child, so now I am the roof to that child and I have to shelter him. I have a responsibility. It's a very powerful thing, but it's also terrifying."

"The Drew Barrymore Show" continues its star-studded first week (check local listings) with guests including Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Billy Porter, Gabrielle Union and Charlize Theron.

