Charlie Woods hits hole-in-one at PNC Championship in front of dad Tiger

Tiger Woods hugs Charlie Woods after his son hit a hole-in-one on Sunday.

It's a rare moment when a father realizes just how similar his son is to him, but Tiger Woods got that exact opportunity on Sunday when Charlie Woods, 15, hit a hole-in-one at the PNC Championship.

The pair of Tiger and Charlie have been playing well all weekend long. Through the first round of the tournament, the father-son duo were tied for first place with the defending champions, Team Langer, at -20. However, this was certainly the highlight of the day.

You could see the excitement on both Woods' faces. It took a while for Charlie to realize what was going on, and even after receiving a playful push from his father, it looks like the reality of the situation hadn't really hit him. Alas, Woods' first-ever hole-in-one couldn't have come at a more perfect time. On a national stage, in front of his father, while the pair are competing for a tournament championship. That's what it's all about.

Charlie Woods just made his first ever hole-in-one!!



📺: GOLF Channel pic.twitter.com/yEvN3HuYWP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 22, 2024

What hole did Wood hit the hole-in-one?

Charlie Woods' hole-in-one came on Hole No. 4, an 174-yard par 3.

How rare is this achievement?

Hitting a hole-in-one is undeniably one of the greatest achievement in sports. It's also one of the rarest, which only makes it all the more shocking that another player participating in the PNC Championship, Paddy Harrington, also hit a hole-in-one at the eighth hole less than an hour after Woods hit his.

There's hole-in-ones all over!



Padraig Harrington's son Paddy has just got an ace on the seventh hole☘️pic.twitter.com/rjPqtWfAHn — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) December 22, 2024

Woods and Harrington became just the second and third players ever to record aces at the PNC Championship. All three have been hit by kids.

How old was Tiger Woods when he hit his first hole-in-one?

It is unknown how old Woods was when he hit his first hole-in-one. Although Woods has mentioned at a clinic that he was 8 years old at the time of his first ace, an article from the Orange County Register notes that Woods was 6 years old when he earned his first ace at the Heartwell Golf Course in Long Beach, California.

Woods' first hole-in-one as a professional actually came in his professional debut on Aug. 29, 1996, at the Greater Milwaukee Open. Woods was 20 at the time.

Has the Woods family won the PNC Championship before?

They have not. However, a hole-in-one will certainly help them reach that goal. Through nine holes in the final round, Team Woods (-21) has a one-shot lead over both Team Langer (through 10 holes) and Team Singh (through 9 holes). Team Langer won the tournament in 2023, 2019 and 2014. Team Singh won the tournament in 2022.

