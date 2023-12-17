Charlie Woods achieved something his father, Tiger, never did. And he's rubbing it in

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods' list of accomplishments is endless: 15 majors, 82 PGA Tour titles, World Golf Hall of Fame, just for starters.

But Saturday, after Tiger and his son, Charlie, shot a 64 on the first day of the PNC Championship, Charlie let everyone know that at 14 his résumé includes something his 47-year-old dad never achieved … and never will.

"It was cool," Charlie said about being a part of The Benjamin School's state championship golf team. "It was fun having my scores count both days, even though I didn't play very good.

"But having a win over him and having something he doesn't, it feels pretty good."

While Tiger wasn't feeling great about being seven shots behind Team Kuchar — Jupiter residents Matt and son, Cameron — not even a persistent rain that started just as Tiger and Charlie were preparing to tee off could dampen his experience on the course at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

This is the fourth time Tiger and Charlie have teamed up at this event, but it's the first time Tiger's daughter, Sam, who plays soccer at Benjamin, was his caddie.

"For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me," Tiger said.

Tiger praised Sam's ability to manage his golf bag, as any father would. Charlie was not so complimentary when it came to his father's ability to offer guidance on the course.

"His reads are hook-bias and I don't hook as much as he does," Charlie said. "So all of my putts, I miss right. So I have to account for that."

Tiger and Charlie are all business as they attempt to win their first PNC Championship on their fourth try. They were runners-up in 2021.

They never got into a groove on a soggy Saturday with four birdies on each nine. The only time they made consecutive birdies was on the final two holes.

Story continues

Charlie's recap of the round was succinct.

"We just suck at putting," he said.

Tiger rolled his eyes as he looked at his son.

"That sums it up right there," he said.

Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods (center) and is daughter Sam Woods (left) watch as Charlie Woods sends his putt on the fifth green during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The PNC remains a fun family event, but that does not mean all competitiveness is lost. In fact, Tiger was confused on the first tee box when he saw Mike Thomas walking up to hit his first shot.

Mike is teaming up with his son, Justin. The pair won in 2020.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa. Mike, where are you going?" Tiger shouted as Mike walked to the second tee box from the front.

The event has four tee boxes for the different levels of golfers. Charlie has moved back to the third from the front this year, which means he's hitting from the same distance as such professionals as Bernhard Langer, John Daly, Jimy Furyk, Vijay Singh and others.

"He's just one tee ahead of me, which is fine because he's hitting it past me now," Tiger said.

Silver lining to Tiger's injuries

Charlie and Tiger have spent more time together and on the course these days with Tiger recovering from ankle surgery in April and Charlie now able to compete with his dad. That family time has been a silver lining to Tiger's injuries. Not only do they practice and play more but Tiger has caddied for Charlie and was there behind the ropes when Benjamin won its state title.

Charlie was asked what he admires most about his father.

"His persistence," he said. "How he keeps coming back after his back (injury), which I was kind of too young to see. And now with his leg, now I can experience it with him more. I've kind of learned how hard it is to come back from injury, and I thought that was pretty cool."

Just rubbing it in about that state championship.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Tiger Woods on course with son Charlie, daughter Sam: 'Special' day