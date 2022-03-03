Charlie Sheen and ‘Entourage’ Stars to Play Themselves on New Hollywood-Set Series ‘Ramble On’

Michael Schneider
·2 min read

Entourage” creator Doug Ellin is returning to Hollywood for his next series. Ellin has recruited Charlie Sheen and several of his “Entourage” stars — including Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon — to play themselves in “Ramble On,” a scripted dramatic comedy about established stars looking for career reinvention, alongside aspiring performers looking to make their own name.

The show, which is currently being shopped to potential distributors, comes from Angry Lunch, a new shingle recently formed by Ellin and Ted Foxman, in association with Action Park Media. Foxman and Ellin will executive produce and finance “Ramble On,” while Gary Goldman is also an EP. Jeremy Alter is producer.

More from Variety

Ellin created the show, which, according to its press release, will also include Sheen’s father, Martin Sheen, as well as Kimiko Glenn (“Orange is the New Black”), Bre-Z (“All American”), John C. McGinley (“Scrubs”), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (“The Sopranos”), Zulay Henao, Mark Cuban, James Hiroyuki Liao (“The Dropout”), Harvey Guillén (“What We Do In The Shadows”) and Ana Ortiz (“Ugly Betty”). Additional cast include Sara Sanderson, Mikaela Hoover and Adam Waheed.

Besides Connolly and Dillon, “Entourage” alum Emmanuelle Chriqui will also make an appearance.

“This idea has been spinning in my head for years and seeing it come to life is incredible,” Ellin said in a statement. “I feel beyond grateful that so many of my ‘Entourage’ crew and cast members, along with some of the most talented, comedic forces in the industry, have joined us on this exciting new journey. We cannot wait to share this with the world.”

Foxman said “Ramble On” will utilize “new technology and the NFT marketplace” for audiences to follow along during production. “’Ramble On’ is the flagship show that will mark a paradigm shift in the way television and film content is produced,” he said. “We believe this will change the way things are done for the enjoyment of everyone, and look forward to announcing new technology partnerships soon.”

The “Ramble On” pilot has been in production in Los Angeles and is slated to wrap March 3. Ellin is repped by Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Sheen is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists.

[Photo: Some of the “Ramble On” cast at a table read, minus Charlie Sheen.]

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr & Nick Nurse on Goran Dragic getting booed, fans returning

    Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr and Nick Nurse discuss how great it was to have fans back at Scotiabank Arena and react to the heavy chorus of boos Goran Dragic received from the crowd.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Hockey coach faces new sex assault charges after 2nd victim comes forward in York Region

    A 40-year-old hockey coach and teacher in York Region is facing new charges of sexual assault after previously being charged earlier this year with the sexual assault of a victim as young as eight years old. In February, Kelvin Cheuk-Ho Lee of Whitchurch-Stouffville was charged with four counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16 after York Regional Police learned of a victim who had allegedly been assaulted while participating in private hockey lessons. The assau

  • Hughes brothers make strange bet on Canucks-Devils game

    Quinn Hughes suddenly finds himself on the hook to buy his brother a painting.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Has much changed for the Oilers under Jay Woodcroft?

    With seven wins from 10 games, the move to Jay Woodcroft appears to have been wise.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • 68-year-old N.W.T. skier heads to Masters World Cup in Canmore — for fun

    As Dennis Bevington prepares to square off against fellow cross-country skiers from around the world at the Masters World Cup in Canmore, Alta., he says he's not in it to win it — he just wants to enjoy the ride. "I put in my time on the ski trails over the last two years and we'll see what happens. I'm not in line for any medals, but I love participation," said Bevington, 68, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It's the second time Bevington is racing in the cross-country ski competition, which run

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Malachi Flynn on what it was like to see Goran Dragic again

    Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn met with the media after an impressive performance against the Brooklyn Nets. He spoke about how it felt to get on the floor in a greater role, what it did for his confidence, striking a balance between scoring and playmaking and what it was like to go up against Goran Dragic. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.