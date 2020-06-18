Charlie Scully & Tara Timinsky Exit Anonymous Content For Gotham Group

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: We can confirm that Anonymous Content’s Charlie Scully and Tara Timinsky have joined The Gotham Group as Managers.

Scully will be a Manger in the Gotham Group’s literary division while Timinsky will be a Manager in the books/packaging division.

A University of Texas grad whose first job in the biz was interning for award-winning filmmaker Terrence Malick, Timinsky began her career as a trainee at Anonymous Content and subsequently worked in Business and Legal Affairs before moving over to help open up the company’s Media Rights Department, where she was promoted to Manager, working with a range of critically acclaimed and bestselling authors including Cecelia Ahern, Francisco Cantú, Ishmael Beah, Sebastian Junger and Nathaniel Rich, as well as publications including The New York Times. Coming over to Gotham with her is internationally bestselling author Lori Nelson Spielman.

Scully recently was at Anonymous Content for almost six years where he started out working for Bard Dorros before being promoted to manager in the literary department in April of 2016. He was previously at WME for three years where he was an agent trainee and worked for Danny Greenberg, Jeff Gorin and Catherine Sugar. A USC grad, Scully recently produced The Sound Of Silence which had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019.

Gotham Group President and CEO told Deadline, “I’m thrilled to welcome Charlie Scully and Tara Timinsky to The Gotham Group family. Their superb credentials, stellar client skills and profound depth of understanding of the ever-changing entertainment landscape will prove invaluable as we continue to build on our enormous strength in the literary, IP and content arenas.”

Coming to Gotham Group with Scully are the following clients:

Chris Bruno & David Lee: The duo recently finished a feature comedy starring Pete Davidson for Lorne Michaels at Universal, a heist film for Dylan Clark, which is set up at Uni, and a music-themed coming-of-age story for Scooter Braun.

Jada Nation: Currently staffed on Bass Reeves at Netflix. Before that, she was on the staff for the Paramount Network and Charter show Paradise Lost.

Kevin Rodriguez: He recently wrapped as a Co-Producer on Netflix’s American Jesus. Before that, he was on the staff of the Russo Bros series Deadly Class at Syfy.

Nolan Dunbar: Nolan was most recently staffed on the Amazon series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. He previously wrote on the CW series Arrowand the DC Comics animated series Vixen.

Nic Zwart: Wrote 2015 Blacklist script Dreamland which premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, and starred Margot Robbie. He’s also a staff writer on CW’s Riverdale.

Jonny Hirschbein: Recently wrote A24’s A Prayer Before Dawn which also made its world premiere at Cannes. On the TV side, he’s also writing a project about the boxer Jack Dempsey for 3311 and Jon Bernthal.

Michael Tyburski: Michael co-wrote and directed The Sound of Silence. Pic stars Peter Saarsgard, Rashida Jones and Tony Revolori. IFC recently released the movie in theaters and Sony acquired the worldwide rights.

Jeremy Comte: Wrote and directed the short film Fauve, which was nominated for Best Live Action Short at the 2019 Oscars. Comte also won the Special Jury Award at Sundance for the short. His feature, Paradise, is being produced by Barry Jenkins’ Pastel.

Jordan Ross: Wrote and directed Thumper. Fernando Laureiro and Roberto Vasconcellos produced and Cary Fukunaga, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Rian Cahill, executive produced. Ben Feldman, Eliza Taylor, Lena Headey and Pablo Schreiber star. This film was released by The Orchard in 2017 and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival that year.

