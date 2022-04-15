Charlie Rose Conducts First Interview Over 4 Years After CBS Firing, Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Christina Dugan Ramirez
·3 min read
The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony - Portraits
The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony - Portraits

Mike Coppola/Getty

Over four years after being fired from CBS News amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment, Charlie Rose has conducted his first sit-down interview.

On Thursday, the former CBS News anchor, 80, sat down with Warren Buffett — the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway — to discuss Buffett's company, his friends, his values and life at 91.

The wide-range conversation, which was posted to Rose's website, lasted for approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.

"I'm proud to share this recent conversation with Warren Buffett," Rose wrote on his site. "It is his first interview on camera in almost a year and the first I've done in more than four years. It is a step in a journey to engage the most interesting people and explore the most compelling ideas in the world."

Warren Buffet and Charlie Rose
Warren Buffet and Charlie Rose

charlierose.com

In November 2017, the Washington Post published a piece in which 27 women accused the longtime journalist of sexual misconduct. The alleged incidents date back to 1976 and were allegedly reported to the network as early as 1986, with women accusing the TV anchor of inappropriate behavior, such as making lewd comments and groping. Rose responded to the report via email to the Post at the time, saying, "Your story is unfair and inaccurate."

He was later fired by CBS, and PBS also canceled his long-running interview show at the time.

Then in May 2018, Katherine Brooks Harris, Yuqing "Chelsea" Wei and Sydney McNeal sued Rose, alleging that he subjected them to "repeated, ongoing and unlawful physical and verbal sexual harassment," including sexual touching, sexual comments and sexual advances.

A fourth woman, Gina Riggi, also filed a sexual harassment lawsuit in September 2019, alleging that Rose was verbally abusive and frequently made derogatory comments about her weight, according to Variety.

charlie-rose.jpg
charlie-rose.jpg

Jemal Countess/Getty

Rose denied the charges in a statement to the outlet tthrough his lawyer Jonathan Bach.

"Mr. Rose vehemently denies and will vigorously contest these allegations," Bach told Variety at the time. "Among other things, the allegations in the complaint are completely inconsistent with written statements made by the plaintiff to Mr. Rose, including 'I love working for you at your show, and would love to be part of any show that you host,' 'I consider it an honor to be a member of your team,' and 'hope to see you more often! Please stop by any time."

CBS News eventually reached a settlement with Brooks Harris, Wei and McNeal in December 2018. A spokesperson for CBS News told PEOPLE at the time that the CBS lawsuit had been "resolved" and that, at the plaintiff's request, the settlement amount was to remain confidential.

Though CBS is no longer a defendant in the lawsuit, the women are continuing to pursue their claims against Rose, Kenneth Goldberg, the women's lawyer, told The New York Times at the time.

During a deposition in November 2019, Rose admitted to flirting with the sexual harassment accusers, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

When asked whether he physically touched his former CBS This Morning co-anchors, Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell, Rose replied, "All of us would in one way or the other touch each other, on the arm, hug each other."

He also said he believed hugs and kisses on the cheek were used only when the colleagues "were greeting each other, saying hello or if we were saying goodbye," and stated he may have kissed female employees on the lips in "some special circumstances," according to the deposition.

However, Rose, answered "yes" when asked about engaging in flirtatious behavior with King and O'Donnell. He also said he hugged and kissed two of the women suing him — Brooks Harris and McNeal — and flirted with Wei using "conversations about China."

When questioned about whether he thought this behavior was inappropriate, Rose said, "No one seemed to object."

