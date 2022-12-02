Who Is Charlie Puth's Girlfriend? All About Brooke Sansone

Kelsey Lentz
·4 min read
Charlie Puth Posts First Photo with Rumored Girlfriend Brooke Sansone on His 31st Birthday
Charlie Puth Posts First Photo with Rumored Girlfriend Brooke Sansone on His 31st Birthday

Charlie Puth/instagram

Charlie Puth has a new love interest.

The "See You Again" singer has been linked to Brooke Sansone, a family friend, since the summer of 2022 and seemingly confirmed their relationship on Instagram on his 31st birthday. Alongside a series of sweet photo booth pictures of the pair, Puth referenced his song "Loser," writing, "🎶Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me)."

Sansone commented on the post, "it's national charlie day" and shared the photos on her Instagram Story, writing simply, "birthday boy 🤍@charlieputh."

While Puth has yet to speak about Sansone directly, the Grammy-nominated artist had previously told Howard Stern in October 2022 that he was "with someone" and "definitely" in love.

So, what is there to know about the new woman in Charlie Puth's life? Keep reading to learn more about Brooke Sansone.

She and Charlie grew up together

Puth and Sansone are both from New Jersey and their families grew up together, as Puth revealed during an October 2022 appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show.

"​​[She's] someone that I grew up with," he said, noting that it's "nice" to have someone he's known for a "long time" by his side, considering the craziness of his career. "She's always been very, very nice to me," Puth continued. "I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."

In July 2022, Sansone shared photos of her and Puth's families spending time together on "the cape" on Instagram. In one photo, she and Puth are standing next to each other and smiling as other family members stand on both sides of them.

Her father, Paul Sansone Jr., has also confirmed that the two families go way back. In a 2014 tweet, he wrote, "My friends son, Charlie Puth on the red carpet at the Grammy's. Very cool stuff and a great kid."

She and Charlie have been linked since summer 2022

Brooke Sansone
Brooke Sansone

Brooke Sansone Instagram

Although Puth and Sansone didn't make their relationship Instagram official until December 2022, the pair had been rumored to be dating for months prior. In September 2022, they were spotted together attending the Global Citizen Festival in New York City with family members.

Earlier that summer, Sansone had also posted a photo of the two of them smiling at a gathering on her Instagram Story. Fans had observed them interacting with each other online on numerous occasions as well.

She loves to travel

Brooke Sansone
Brooke Sansone

Brooke Sansone Instagram

As evidenced by her Instagram, Sansone loves to travel. She has various highlights saved on her profile, which document her past travels to Italy, Cape Town, Japan, Vietnam and more.

In early December 2022, she posted a series of photos from a trip to Paris on Instagram, captioned, "guess where." The snaps showed her posing on a balcony, dining at the infamous Café de Flore and admiring the French architecture. The trip happened to fall on Puth's birthday, Dec. 2.

She works in marketing and PR

Brooke Sansone
Brooke Sansone

Brooke Sansone Instagram

Sansone graduated from the College of Charleston in 2021 with a bachelor of science in marketing. She currently works as a digital marketing and public relations coordinator for the design firm Butter and Eggs Interiors in N.Y.C., per her LinkedIn profile.

Prior to that, she was a social media marketing manager at Hyer Home in Charleston, South Carolina, where she also completed a marketing internship while still in college.

She's passionate about fashion

Brooke Sansone
Brooke Sansone

Brooke Sansone Instagram

In addition to her career in marketing, Sansone is also passionate about fashion. She runs an Instagram account called The Closet Next Door, which features curated outfits and looks for various different styles. Sansone shows off her own style on her personal account, which has over 15,000 followers, and she often posts pictures of her outfits and tags the brands she wears.

She is also active on TikTok, where she posts her daily looks, clothing hauls and other lifestyle content. Her account has over 8,000 followers.

