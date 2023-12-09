Charlie Puth Wants to Show Fans 'How Music Is Made' During His TikTok In the Mix Performance (Exclusive)

The singer will be joined by Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta and Reneé Rapp for the inaugural event

Santiago Felipe/Getty Charlie Puth photographed in New York City on May 3, 2023

Charlie Puth is taking fans behind the magic for TikTok's In the Mix event.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the award-winning singer reveals that his headlining performance at the social media network's inaugural concert is going to emphasize "showing the layers" behind the creation of some of his biggest tracks.

"I think in a traditional sense, it's going to be a show of mine," he says. "So I'm going to play old songs and new songs and maybe some songs that are not released yet to make it fun because why not? But the biggest takeaway I want people to get from watching me up there is the creation of music and how music is made. Kind of like what I do on these short little videos on TikTok."

Related: Charlie Puth Leads Arena Singalong of Friends Theme in Emotional Tribute to Matthew Perry — Watch

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Charlie Puth photographed performing onstage during A GRAMMY Salute to The Beach Boys in Hollywood on Feb. 8, 2023

Puth notes that his goal is "to try and bring" the experience of creating one of his songs "to a live setting."

"That'll be showing the layers of 'Left and Right,' my song with Jungkook, showing how it starts with the guitar, and then you layer the bass and then you layer the drums in," he adds of what fans can expect from his performance.

The "See You Again" singer will be joined by co-headliners Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta and Reneé Rapp, who are all taking the stage for TikTok's In the Mix both in-person in Mesa, Arizona and online on Dec. 10.

Speaking about the importance of TikTok to his career, Puth notes that it has allowed him a level of interaction with fans that wouldn't be possible without the platform.

Related: Charlie Puth Yearns for 'Lipstick' on His Neck on Sexy New Single

"Some of the best moments I've had interacting with my fans, especially while on TikTok, is I've discovered that all of 'em have some sort of innate musical ability that they might not have wanted to broadcast pre-TikTok," he explains.

Story continues

Puth adds "One fan might have a lot of covers on there, and I discovered that they have a really good voice, and I'll write them and be like, 'You have a really good voice, keep it up.' TikTok has really allowed people to show their inner creativity and shine it out to the world more than ever."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.