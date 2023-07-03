Charlie Puth Sounds Off On 'Dangerous' Trend At Concerts

Charlie Puth has had it with people injuring entertainers during live performances.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end,” the “We Don’t Talk Anymore” singer wrote on Twitter last week, pointing out that Bebe Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini all were recently harmed by out-of-control concertgoers throwing things at the singers.

“It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous,” he added. “Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…”

The string of incidents kicked off with Rexha, who was slammed in the face by a cellphone on June 18 during a show in New York City. Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of Manalapan, New Jersey, was arrested on assault charges, according to People magazine.

Rexha, who went to the hospital after the concert, later shared a photo of her bruised eye with stitches above it.

Just days later, singer Ava Max was assaulted by a man who she said “slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye” while she was on stage in Los Angeles.

He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again 😡😡thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!❤️ — AVA MAX (@AvaMax) June 21, 2023

And last week, entertainer Kelsea Ballerini was hit by a flying object thrown by a fan during a show in Idaho. She briefly walked off stage, but returned with a message for the crowd.

“Don’t throw things,” she said. “I always want shows of mine, every show for every artist, but I’m in control of this one, and I just want it to be a safe place for everyone. We have little kids here, and can you help me do that tonight?”

Pink also went viral last month in a video of a fan throwing their deceased mother’s ashes at her while she was performing in London.

“This is your mom?” she asks the concertgoer. “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OkL4762fEs — Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) June 26, 2023

