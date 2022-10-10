Charlie Puth says Ellen DeGeneres' record label 'disappeared' after signing him

Charlie Puth is alleging the members of Ellen DeGeneres' record label that signed him in 2011 vanished.

The singer made an appearance on the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, and revealed that after he joined the eleveneleven record label, run by the former talk show host, he saw the disappearance from the team that oversaw the recording of his first EP.

"Not putting any blame on one person, but from a collective… all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared," Puth told Rolling Stone. "I didn't hear from anybody."

The musician garnered a following after launching a YouTube channel in 2009. Following his wildly popular cover of Adele's "Someone Like You," he and his song partner Emily Luther signed with DeGeneres' label. Eleveneleven launched in 2010 with talk show presenter Mile Hamlin before shutting down in 2012.

Despite his experience with the now defunct company, Puth still regards DeGeneres in a positive light, maintaining that rumors of her being difficult to work with did not ring true for him.

"People describe Ellen as rude," he said. "I've never experienced that. Maybe she likes me."

The 30 year old also has no hard feelings about his early songs not being made public, as he was still developing as an artist.

"I don't know how good they are," he shared.

Marking the release of his third album Charlie, the star spoke to EW last month about the ease of working with his new label, Atlantic.

"I have the support from a record label now, too," he said. "When I signed with Atlantic, their primary goal was for me to just deliver a full body of work for them, which, previously, was not the case. Before, it was all just about pumping out singles, and nobody really cared about me — they just cared about the song on the radio."

Puth's comments come after singer Greyson Chance shared his experience while working with eleveneleven, in which he accused DeGeneres of being "degrading" and "manipulative."

Story continues

Chance told Rolling Stone last month that he had "never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her," claiming she was "domineering and way too controlling" when it came to decisions like his choice of clothing.

"She would come in and look at a rack, yell at stylists, berate people in front of me and say, 'This is what you're wearing on the show,'" Chance said. "She was just degrading to people."

In his recent sit-down, Puth noted that while he did not have as difficult an experience, he does believe the label was mismanaged.

"We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson. But I do agree with him that no one was present, certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP," he said.

Reps for DeGeneres did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

