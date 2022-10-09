Charlie Puth Claims No One 'Was Present' at Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label: 'They Just Disappeared'

Glenn Garner
·3 min read
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Ellen DeGeneres attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Charlie Puth attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Ellen DeGeneres attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Charlie Puth attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

George Pimentel/WireImage; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Charlie Puth is sharing what he says was his experience at Ellen DeGeneres' eleveneleven label.

The Grammy Award nominee, 30, said he "didn't hear from anybody" at the now-defunct label after recording his first EP, as he reflected on the early years of his career during the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, following Greyson Chance's alleged similar experience.

"We both have different experiences, me versus Greyson," Puth explained. "But I do agree with him that nobody was really present, certainly after the creation of my first demo EP. I didn't really hear from anybody after that. Not putting any blame just on one person, but from a collective, all the people that were in that room, they just disappeared."

RELATED: Greyson Chance Claims Ellen DeGeneres Was 'Insanely Manipulative' and 'Opportunistic' as His Mentor

PEOPLE has reached out to DeGeneres' rep for comment.

After launching a successful YouTube channel in 2009, he and Emily Luther signed with DeGeneres' eleveneleven when she saw their cover of Adele's "Someone Like You." The Emmy Award-winning talk show host, 64, launched the label in May 2010 with Mike Hamlin, and the company was defunct by 2012.

Charlie Puth performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California.
Charlie Puth performs onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Charlie Puth

Puth admitted that he's not upset about those early songs remaining unreleased, as he was still pretty green. "I never heard those songs again, but I don't know how good they are," he said.

And although the Charlie artist had a similar experience as Chance, 25, with the label, he said he got along just fine with DeGeneres: "People describe Ellen as rude. I've never experienced that. Maybe she likes me."

Chance previously recalled being "completely abandoned" by DeGeneres and the label after he signed in 2010 during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. He said she came off as "controlling" until he started to underperform and DeGeneres grew distant, eventually dropping him.

"I've never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered and more blatantly opportunistic than her," Chance said.

A source close to the Ellen DeGeneres Show team previously told PEOPLE they "went above and beyond to help set him up for success, but in business that doesn't always work out, and his career did not take off."

The Palladium artist, who signed after going viral with his cover of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi," later admitted in a TikTok that he's still "grateful for her giving me a start."

"But I'm more grateful for myself for the moments when I got dropped and everything went awry when I was a kid," he explained. "I'm thankful to 15-year-old me, who picked up the pieces and kept on going and kept on fighting."

Chance added: "I'm so continuously inspired by people who tell the truth and muster up the bravery to tell the truth when it's difficult, when it's non-convenient, and when it's pain-staking. That's why I did this, because I needed to tell the truth and now it's finally out there."

