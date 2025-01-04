Charlie Morton agrees to a 1-year, $15 million deal with the Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Veteran right-hander Charlie Morton and the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year, $15 million contract on Friday.

The 41-year-old Morton, the hero of Game 7 of the 2017 World Series with Houston, will try to fill a hole in Baltimore's rotation. It will be Morton’s 18th major league season.

The Orioles also signed 35-year-old Tomoyuki Sugano of Japan this offseason to a $13 million, one-year deal. Baltimore lost its ace from 2024 in Corbin Burnes, who signed a $210 million contract with Arizona last month.

Morton has a career record of 138-123. He pitched 165 1/3 innings for Atlanta last year, going 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA.

He is one of four pitchers to make at least 30 starts in each full season since 2018 (not including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season), joining José Berríos, Patrick Corbin and Aaron Nola. During the last four years with the Braves, Morton went 45-34 with a 3.87 ERA.

In addition to the Braves and Astros, Morton has played for Tampa Bay, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

To make room on their 40-man roster, the Orioles designed catcher Rene Pinto for assignment.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias has a history of bringing in veteran starters on one-year deals. Burnes was acquired in a trade from Milwaukee ahead of last season. Elias signed Kyle Gibson in 2023 and Jordan Lyles the year before.

The Orioles have made the playoffs each of the past two seasons but were swept in their initial series each time.

