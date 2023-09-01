Charlie McNeill: Stevenage sign Manchester United striker on loan

Charlie McNeill spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at League Two Newport County, scoring two goals

Stevenage have signed striker Charlie McNeill from Manchester United on a season-long loan.

McNeill, 19, started out at Old Trafford but switched to Manchester City for six seasons during which he was reputed to have scored 600 goals.

He moved back to United in 2020 and made his debut off the bench in the Uefa Europa League match against Real Sociedad on 8 September 2022.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two Newport County.

In addition to his two league goals for Newport McNeill has scored four times in eight appearances for United Under-21s in the EFL Trophy over the past three seasons.

