Charlie McAvoy injury update: Bruins defenseman 'fine' after leaving Game 3 after blocked shot

Charlie McAvoy took a shot off the inside of his leg with less than three minutes to play in Game 3.

The Bruins cannot lose another defenseman, and according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, they won't.

Charlie McAvoy left Game 3 in the closing minutes after blocking a shot off the inside of his leg.

He was noticeably hobbling when he went to the bench and back to the locker room.

However, Cassidy was not worried about McAvoy after the game.

"He’s fine," he said. "No issues there.”

The Bruins are already down a defenseman in Matt Grzelcyk, who is in concussion protocol after taking a shot to the head from Oskar Sundqvist in Game 2.

Zdeno Chara also has been beaten up a bit as he missed the final game of the Eastern Conference finals and was shaken up earlier in that series as well.

The Bruins got good production out of John Moore in Grzelcyk's absence but the team can't take too many more injuries on their blue line if they want to keep winning moving forward.

They especially could not lose McAvoy, who is one of their best defensemen and possibly the best skater on the ice for much of the time.

St. Louis is also still without defenseman Vince Dunn, who was knocked out of the postseason in the Western Conference finals when he took a shot to the face.

The Bruins won Game 3, 7-2, and lead the series 2-1.


