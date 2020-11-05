Charlie Hunnam says he'd be 'flattered and honoured' to play James Bond

Charlie Hunnam speaks onstage during a special screening of "The Gentlemen" on January 11, 2020. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STXfilms)

Charlie Hunnam would be “100% open” to taking over from Daniel Craig as James Bond — but he’s not sure he’s on the shortlist.

The 40-year-old Brit told People that the iconic role is one that he’d be more than willing to jump into after Craig bows out with the upcoming No Time to Die.

"I would be so flattered and honoured to be considered to play James Bond as an Englishman," he said.

"But my intuition tells me that I shouldn't be waiting for that phone call to come. I think there are many people ahead of me on that list."

The star said he has never received any professional overtures about possibly taking on the role of Ian Fleming’s superspy, but that the “fan dialogue” was very welcome.

He added: “Maybe fan chatter leads to industry people actually talking about it in a more serious way.”

For his part, Hunnam said he believes Tom Hardy would be “sensational” if rumours are true and he does eventually take a step into the Bond world.

Hunnam delivered one of his most eye-catching performances in recent years as part of the ensemble of Guy Ritchie’s gangster movie The Gentlemen, playing right-hand man to Matthew McConaughey’s drug lord protagonist.

He’s currently promoting new film Jungleland, in which he plays the brother of Jack O’Connell’s character as they travel together to a boxing match that could change their lives.

In the Bond world, meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic is continuing to wreak havoc with the release of Daniel Craig’s long-awaited swansong.

Estimates suggest MGM is continuing to lose money at a considerable pace as a result of the movie’s delay, sparking rumours the film could be sold to a streaming service.

Even before COVID-19 struck, No Time to Die had faced a tumultuous journey to the big screen and — assuming the new date sticks — it will now arrive almost six years after the last movie Spectre.

No Time to Die is currently due to be released in April 2021.

