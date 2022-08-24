Charlie Crist: Florida Democrats pick challenger to Ron DeSantis

Jude Sheerin - BBC, Washington
·5 min read
Charlie Crist
Charlie Crist is a former Republican before he switched parties in 2012

Democratic voters have picked congressman Charlie Crist to take on Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections.

Mr Crist routed the state's agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, in the race to be the party's standard-bearer in November's vote.

Democrats are eager to eclipse rising star Mr DeSantis amid expectations he will run for the White House in 2024.

Voters in New York and Oklahoma also picked candidates on Tuesday.

It was the last big election day before the autumn midterms, which will determine control of Congress for the final two years of Democratic President Joe Biden's term.

In New York, Democrats chose nominees who will also help determine the direction of their party in November, including in a cut-throat fight between two of the party's most powerful congressional committee chiefs.

Mr Crist is currently trailing Mr DeSantis in Florida, a crucial swing state in presidential elections that has grown steadily more Republican ruby red during the governor's tenure.

Mr DeSantis leads Mr Crist by several percentage points, according to opinion polls, in a race that the Republican incumbent is hotly tipped to use as a launchpad for a White House campaign.

Mr Crist was formerly a Republican who served a single term as the state's governor before switching parties in 2012.

Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis has been hailed as a conservative rockstar

"Tonight, the people of Florida clearly sent a message: they want a governor who cares about them and solves real problems, preserves our freedom, not a bully who divides us and takes our freedom away," Mr Crist declared in reference to Mr DeSantis.

At his victory party in a Miami-area ballroom, Mr DeSantis hit back: "We will never ever surrender to the woke agenda. Florida is a state where woke goes to die."

The Republican won his first election in 2018 by less than half a percentage point, and has since become one of the most admired governors in the country among the party faithful.

With his fierce opposition to mask and vaccine mandates during the coronavirus pandemic and his refusal to back down on culture war flashpoints from abortion to education, the conservative rockstar is widely seen by Republicans as a natural successor to former President Donald Trump.

A confident mood at DeSantis HQ

Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter
Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

The party is kicking off at Ron DeSantis' headquarters in Hialeah, Florida.

That it would be a victory party was preordained - the incumbent governor was running unopposed for the Republican nomination in November. Instead, the event is giving his fellow politicians a chance to make their pitch to conservative donors and supporters.

"The battle starts tonight," said congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, pledging that Republicans would send Democrats in the House and Senate "packing" in the midterms.

While the demographics of the Republican coalition in recent elections have been overwhelmingly white, the crowd of supporters at an art centre here in Hialeah - a predominantly Cuban community near Miami - is diverse. Many fled from communist dictatorships, and have taken their distrust of "socialism" and the political left with them to their new home.

Brian Tam and Liem Bui immigrated from Vietnam and eventually settled in Florida. They say they're dedicated DeSantis supporters who would love to see him run for president one day, although Mr Tam adds that he'd prefer Mr Trump run again - with Mr DeSantis as his vice-president.

Mr DeSantis and Mr Trump have been circling each other warily ahead of the looming battle to see who will be crowned as the Republican nominee for the White House race of 2024.

On Tuesday, Florida Democratic voters also chose Val Demings, a congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, to take on Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a former presidential hopeful, in November.

Most opinion polls show Mr Rubio with a firm lead so far. Like Mr DeSantis, he ran unopposed in his primary.

Florida Republican congressman and Trump loyalist Matt Gaetz also cruised to victory on Tuesday, despite facing a federal sex-trafficking investigation.

Democrats have been on the defensive up until now in this election season, with their party's prospects complicated by President Biden's low approval ratings, inflation and historical political gravity.

Republicans still sound optimistic that they can wrest control of the US House of Representatives this autumn.

But their hopes of winning the Senate have been tempered as Trump-endorsed candidates fight to gain traction in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Ohio.

Liberal anger over the Supreme Court's decision in June to roll back abortion rights may also prove a potent weapon for Democrats to deflect Republican attacks on the economy.

New York saw several marquee primary contests on Tuesday.

Jerry Nadler beat fellow Democratic party heavyweight Carolyn Maloney in a titanic duel for a newly merged district in Manhattan.

Incumbent congressman Sean Patrick Maloney comfortably fended off left-wing challenger Alessandra Biaggi in suburban New York.

And partial results showed Democrat Pat Ryan ahead of Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election for an open US House seat that could prove a bellwether for the midterms.

In Oklahoma, meanwhile, Trump-endorsed congressman Markwayne Mullin defeated the former speaker of the state legislature in a Republican primary to fill the seat of the state's retiring US senator.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NFL training camp 2022: Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez likely ruptured Achilles during team sprints

    Rigoberto Sanchez went down during team sprints to end practice on Tuesday.

  • Is Tom Brady all-in this season? | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss if the GOAT is truly focused on what looks like it will be his last season. First, Brady retired for 40 days, only to return to the Buccaneers. Then he left training camp for eleven days. Is Tom Terrific really ready for the grind of another season? Or was the training camp break exactly what he needed to focus on nothing but football for the next several months? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • U.S. embassy issues new security alert for Ukraine, urges U.S. citizens to leave

    The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, warning of an increased possibility of Russian military strikes on Ukraine in the coming days around Ukrainian independence day, has again urged U.S. citizens to leave if they can. "The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the embassy said in an alert on its website. "The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," the alert said, repeating the advice of previous security warnings.

  • Endangered Black Rhino Celebrates Second Birthday at Cincinnati Zoo

    A black rhino named Ajani Joe celebrated his second birthday, a day late due to rain, on Monday, August 22, at Ohio’s Cincinnati Zoo.Black rhinos are considered critically endangered according to the zoo’s website. The zoo explained that Ajani Joe is “very important” to the survival of the species.Video posted by the Cincinnati Zoo on Monday shows Ajani Joe enjoying a birthday treat. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful

  • U.S. military carries out strike in Syria on Iran-linked targets

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. military said it carried out air strikes on Tuesday in Syria's Deir al-Zor against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). The strikes came even as the United States aimed to respond to a draft agreement proposed by the European Union that would bring back the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that former President Donald Trump abandoned and current President Joe Biden has sought to revive. The military's Central Command said in a statement that such strikes were aimed at protecting U.S. forces from attack by Iran-backed groups.

  • Braves vs. Pirates Highlights

    Max Fried tosses a gem in the Braves' 6-1 victory

  • Ukraine cites risk of 'brutal strikes' by Russia on Independence Day

    With Ukraine set to mark its independence from Soviet rule in 1991 and six months since Russian forces invaded, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of the risk of "brutal strikes" by Russia and said any attack would provoke a powerful response. Zelenskiy, who has led his country's resistance since Russian troops poured over the border on Feb. 24, also said Ukraine would restore its rule over the Crimea region - annexed by Russia in 2014 in a precursor to this year's invasion. Zelenskiy had warned at the weekend that Moscow might try "something particularly ugly" in the run-up to Wednesday's Independence Day.

  • More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.

    The National Archives and Records Administration recovered more than 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from an initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year, according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team. The numbers make clear the large volume of secret government documents recovered months ago from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, well before FBI officials returned there with a search warrant on Aug. 8 and removed an additional 11 sets of classified records. The warrant reveals an FBI investigation into the potential unlawful possession of the records as well as obstruction of justice.

  • Primary recap: Charlie Crist to challenge Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Jerry Nadler wins NY Democratic primary

    FL Democrats chose former Gov. Charlie Crist to face GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Rep. Jerry Nadler beat Rep. Carolyn Malone in battle of NY titans.

  • Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library

    Former president Donald Trump announced on Monday his motion to have a court-appointed party review the documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home.

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th