Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio will return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again

Some of the most popular characters from the Defenders era of Marvel TV are coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way next spring. Charlie Cox already reprised his Daredevil role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin was secretly the big bad of the Disney+ Hawkeye series. It seemed clear that those characters would have a future in the MCU, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige finally confirmed that at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

As part of the studio's big Hall H presentation, Feige announced that Cox and D'Onofrio will reprise their roles in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, set to premiere on Disney+ in spring 2024. At 18 episodes, it's a much bigger episode order than recent seasons of Marvel TV shows on Disney+, which have typically topped out at six episodes each, and even more than the Netflix/Marvel seasons (which usually contained 13 episodes each).

Patrick Harbron/Netflix Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) come face-to-face in Netflix's 'Daredevil' series.

That show title should ring bells for comic fans as well. Originally published in 1986, Daredevil: Born Again by Frank Miller and David Mazzuchelli is one of the most acclaimed storylines to feature the blind superhero. The comic involves Kingpin discovering Daredevil's secret identity and using it to destroy Matt Murdock's life. Of course, that storyline was already used as the basis for season 3 of the previous Daredevil series, so it's likely the title is just a callback to the reference — as well as a reference to Daredevil literally being "born again" into the official MCU.

We are getting right into it. Here’s your look at Marvel phase 5, straight from Hall H. #sdcc pic.twitter.com/Vt1YvyORrK — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) July 24, 2022

Get ready for 2024, Daredevil fans! According to the "Phase Five" schedule, Daredevil: Born Again will follow Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which stars Kathryn Hahn as the witch Agatha Harkness.

