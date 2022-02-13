Charlie Cox Recalls 'Surreal Moment' of Being Cast in Spider-Man: No Way Home : 'It Was Wild'

Shafiq Najib
·3 min read
Charlie Cox attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City.
Charlie Cox attends the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theater on September 26, 2021 in New York City.

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Charlie Cox thought he was dreaming when he received a phone call from Marvel.

The Daredevil actor, 38, shared his experience of being offered an opportunity to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has accumulated over $1 billion at the worldwide box office — becoming the highest-grossing movie of the global pandemic era and the sixth-highest in history.

Cox did not anticipate hearing the voice of studio boss Kevin Feige when he picked up the phone in June 2020. "You never know. It was wild," he said of the surprising moment during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"It was a pretty surreal, I'm not going to lie. Bear in mind that it's been a few years. I was pretty convinced it was over," the British actor explained, referring the 2018 cancellation of his Netflix series Daredevil.

RELATED: Marvel's Defenders Franchise to Leave Netflix as Disney Regains Rights to the Projects

Cox revealed, "Kevin said, 'We've got some ideas, but I wanted to make sure that you, in principle, are interested.' And I was like, 'I'm very interested.' And then I didn't hear from anyone for two months. And I got to the point where I wondered if I dreamt it."

Lucky for him, it wasn't a dream. He was secretly brought in to the No Way Home set — wearing a giant cloak — to film a scene with Tom Holland and Marisa Tomei.

"I felt pretty comfortable being able to fit into that scene. I played the character almost every day for four years," Cox said of his role as attorney-turned-vigilante Matt Murdock. "I feel like his essence is deep within me now. I didn't worry too much about it, but I was still pretty nervous on the day, which I haven't been for a while."

The actor also opened up about the challenge after filming the movie of keeping the secret, admitting, "I hate lying."

charlie cox
charlie cox

Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

"But I really don't want to ruin it for anyone. My feeling is, if someone asks you, and you say, 'I don't know … We'll have to wait and see.' That gives it away! It's obvious! No one is going to say that if you're not in it. I am relieved it's over," he added.

Prior to the movie's release, Cox denied his involvement after rumors circulated online that his character was featured in the No Way Home trailer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I can promise you those are not my forearms," Cox told ComicBook.com in September 2021 while attempting to shut down speculation. "I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it. If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

In his chat with THR, Cox shared that he saw the return of Murdock as a victory, which may open more doors for both himself and the character.

"It's a big moment, not just for me, but for the character. I felt a real sense of responsibility," he confessed. "If that scene works, if it's cool, if it seems in place, then the sky's the limit where this could go. And it would be great for Matt. I feel attached to him, even though that sounds a bit strange."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kanye West tells fan who suggested he’s off medication to ‘be more conscious’

    Rapper says it is ‘cheap and dismissive’ to say he’s off his medication anytime he speaks up

  • Putin’s ‘Puppet’ in Ukraine Is an Anti-U.S. Troll Loving All the Drama

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; Associated PressKYIV—Yevheniy Murayev seems almost thankful that British intelligence outed him as Vladimir Putin’s suspected choice to head a puppet government in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.In an interview with The Daily Beast, the wealthy 45-year-old politician, who now finds himself at the center of a global media firestorm surrounding the report, said he is “amused” by the “name recognition” he has acquired over the past few we

  • The Mysterious Case of the Evaporating Sub-Neptune World

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAstronomers sifting through data from a NASA planet-hunting satellite have hit the jackpot: a common type of planet 131 light-years away called TOI-1759b, with an extremely uncommon story to tell. Thanks to its close proximity to its host star, the planet's atmosphere appears to be evaporating into dead expanse of space—extremely fast, by astronomical standards.Watching this radiation-induced “photoevaporation,” reported on in a new stud

  • ‘We’re Not Pulling Back’: Kevin Feige Says ‘Moon Knight’ Is More Violent Than Past Marvel Shows

    "There’s a tonal shift," the Marvel president said of the Disney+ series. "This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

  • Willie Nelson's new Super Bowl ad calls for legalization of… shoes?

    This time, the singer and longtime marijuana advocate is plugging another kind of comfort.

  • See Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost in Amazon’s Alexa Super Bowl LVI Commercial

    Amazon pokes fun at Alexa’s eerie omnipresence in its new Super Bowl LVI commercial starring...

  • Fans are clamoring over Beijing Winter Olympics souvenirs. Here's a closer look at the mascot collectibles drawing massive lines and selling out within hours.

    Souvenirs of Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon are reselling for nearly 20 times their retail value. Here's what the popular merch looks like.

  • 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' costars Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox spent an entire lunch date facing a wall so they wouldn't be spotted during filming

    Cox spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the secrecy behind his Marvel return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

  • Nils van der Poel dominates competition in 10K, immediately releases training guide

    Nils van der Poel dropped the mic on his fellow competitors after a dominant win.

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Martin St. Louis named Montreal Canadiens interim head coach

    Hours after relieving Dominique Ducharme of his duties, the Canadiens announced the hiring of former NHL star Martin St. Louis as interim head coach.

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Connor Hellebuyck stars in third shutout of the season as Jets beat Wild 2-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota’s six-game win streak and 10-game point run. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Nuis, Krol give Dutch 1-2 finish in Olympic speedskating

    BEIJING (AP) — Kjeld Nuis saw the record-setting time of his countryman and knew what awaited in his race. “This is going to hurt,” he mumbled to himself. It was all worth it. Nuis became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol at the Beijing Games on Tuesday. Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3 3/4 laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn't last very

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Five To Know: Grondin sparks Canadian medal outburst

    BEIJING — FRIENDLY FOES Canada's Eliot Grondin was making it look easy. He cruised through seeding and his next three races without ever trailing to book his spot in the men's snowboard cross final. His only true challenge came in the form of a dear friend who pushes him to be better. The 20-year-old product of Ste-Marie, Que., and Austria's Alessandro Hammerle – eight years his elder – certainly pushed themselves in the final. The Canadian trailed but gave chase and almost caught up to his frie