Charlie Cox expects Marvel to recast Daredevil

Charlie Cox believes that Daredevil will return to the screen in the future, but he doesn’t expect to be asked back to reprise the superhero.

Cox portrayed Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who fights crime at night, for three seasons and 39 episodes when it aired on Netflix, only for them to cancel the comic book adaptation when Disney announced they were starting their own streaming service.

During a recent conversation with Comic Book.com, Cox was quizzed about the future for Daredevil, and he responded with, "I think the likelihood is, I think you'll definitely see Daredevil again.”

“I just think the best bet for them, in the unlikely nature of being able to get all of us together again, it should be a whole new team, and, you know, start again.”

Cox then pointed out that plenty of other superheroes are rebooted every few years, so it shouldn’t be a problem to do so with Daredevil. “Why not? And, they do it with Spider-Man all the time. I keep consuming that stuff 'cause I love it."

The main reason why Cox believes it would be impossible for Daredevil to return is that the other actors involved in the series have now moved on, too.

"When you make a television show, it's so complicated, and people's schedules are so difficult, and contracts are so difficult... That's why when... you sign onto a TV show, you sign six years of your life away. [without those contracts] it becomes too complicated to try and get all these moving pieces."

Whoever replaces the actor will have big shoes to fill, as Cox’s performance as Murdock and Daredevil was so widely praised, that the Irish actor is regarded as the definitive portrayal of the comic-book icon.