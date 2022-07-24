Charlie Cox’s Daredevil Gets Second Life Via Disney+ Series ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ – Comic-Con

Matt Grobar
·2 min read

Charlie Cox’s iteration of Daredevil is getting a second life via Daredevil: Born Again—a new series coming to Disney+ with an 18-episode first season in 2024. Joining Cox on the show is Vincent D’Onofrio, who reprises his role from recent Marvel series as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin.

The announcement of Daredevil‘s return was made Saturday at Comic-Con’s Hall H by Marvel president Kevin Feige.

While Cox has been seen on screen as the character as recently as last winter with the Sony box office smash Spider-Man: No Way Home, a new series centered on him had been awaited by die-hard fans for years following the end of Netflix’s string of Marvel titles, including Daredevil and The Defenders, when rights reverted to Disney. (While Daredevil ran for three seasons from 2015-2018, The Defenders had just one in 2017.)

Daredevil is an attorney by day and crimefighter by night otherwise known by the name Matt Murdock. Cox will additionally reprise the role as part of the cast of Disney+’s upcoming series Echo, slated for next year, while voicing him in the new animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

The actor also made an appearance as Daredevil in a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer unveiled today in San Diego, though his casting in that show hadn’t previously been announced. That series starring Tatiana Maslany debuts on Disney+ on August 17.

Other Marvel streaming series mentioned by Feige during the Hall H presentation and coming in 2023 include Secret Invasion, coming in spring; Season 2 of Loki, coming in summer; Ironheart, coming in fall; and Agatha: Agent of Chaos, coming in winter.

Marvel Unveils Trailer For 'Secret Invasion' At Comic-Con

Up next for Marvel as the MCU approaches the end of its Phase 4 is Ryan Coogler’s sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is slated for release November 11 and also got a trailer today.

Marvel Returns To Hall H, Reveals Phase 5; Phase 6 Includes Two New 'Avengers' Pics; 'Blade' & Sam Wilson 'Captain America' Dates Set

