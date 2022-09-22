Charlie Collier to Depart Fox Entertainment for Role as President of Roku Media

Jolie Lash
·1 min read

Fox Entertainment chairman Charlie Collier is exiting the company and heading to Roku next month.

Collier heads to Roku as president, Roku Media. He will be based in New York.

According to a release, his role will see him “reinforce Roku’s commitment to serving advertisers, content partners, and consumers across Roku’s market-leading streaming platform.” He will also be in charge of overseeing the growth and evolution of Roku Media on a global scale. That includes ad sales, Roku’s ad platform business and content for Roku’s owned and operated channels.

Collier joined Fox Entertainment in 2018, serving as chief executive officer.

At the network, he has been in charge of driving Fox’s entertainment strategy, supervising content development and overseeing related business operations, among other responsibilities.

He joined Fox following a lengthy stint at AMC that started in 2006, and saw him rise to the position of president and general manager of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. Collier became president of AMC in 2008, and under his leadership, the network introduced juggernaut “The Walking Dead” and the critically acclaimed dramas “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men.”

