Charlie Brooker left Piers Morgan out of Antiviral Wipe because he’d have to be ‘nice’ about him

Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe took aim at Boris Johnson, 5G conspiracy theorists and earnest celebrities – but one controversial man who emerged unscathed was Piers Morgan.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, who is constantly making headlines for dividing public opinion, would usually be perfect parody fodder for Black Mirror creator. However, in recent weeks he has become an “unlikely left-wing hero” for holding the government to account during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Oddly, we haven’t got any Piers Morgan in the show, that’s just occurring to me,” Brooker told GQ. “Probably because it would have meant I would have to say something nice about him.

“He’s an odd fish, isn’t he? Because he obviously thrives on antagonising people, and so when he’s antagonising the right people from whatever your viewpoint then he’s a bit of a hero.

“I suppose in some ways it’s refreshing because he does seem to actually relish being disliked by half the population at any given time.”

The one-off comedy reunited fans with Diane Morgan and Al Campbell’s comic commentators Philomena Cunk and Barry S**tpeas, respectively.

It has been hailed by viewers as “the winner of lockdown telly” and was awarded four stars by The Independent’s critic Adam White, who wrote: “Brooker seamlessly weaves our current woes with the corruptions and exceptionalist nonsense of the Brexit campaign, balancing poo jokes with a simmering and necessary rage.”

