Charlie Blackmon hits 2 homers, Rockies beat Phillies 8-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Charlie Blackmon hit a pair of two-run homers, German Marquez tossed six effective innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 Tuesday night.
Gerardo Parra also went deep to help the NL leading-Rockies win their major league-best 17th road game.
Marquez (3-2) allowed one run and seven hits, striking out six.
The Phillies are 4-19 since an 11-9 start.
Zach Eflin (0-2) was roughed up by Blackmon and the Rockies. He gave up eight runs and 10 hits in six innings.