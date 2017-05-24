Charlie Blackmon hits 2 homers, Rockies beat Phillies 8-2

Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon catches a line out by Philadelphia Phillies' Freddy Galvis during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Charlie Blackmon hit a pair of two-run homers, German Marquez tossed six effective innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 Tuesday night.

Gerardo Parra also went deep to help the NL leading-Rockies win their major league-best 17th road game.

Marquez (3-2) allowed one run and seven hits, striking out six.

The Phillies are 4-19 since an 11-9 start.

Zach Eflin (0-2) was roughed up by Blackmon and the Rockies. He gave up eight runs and 10 hits in six innings.