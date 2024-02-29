Charli XCX Drops New Single ‘Von Dutch,’ Announces Summer Release for Sixth Album ‘Brat’

Charli XCX has made her grand return with the release of her new single “Von Dutch” and the announcement that her next album “Brat” will arrive this summer.

The pop star harnesses her PC Music era on “Von Dutch,” which she released with an accompanying video. In the clip, directed by Torso, she takes over Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport, wreaking chaos as she makes her way to a plane and ends up in baggage claim, circling the conveyor belt like a piece of luggage.

Produced by Easyfun, “Von Dutch” is her first release since “Speed Drive,” included on the “Barbie” soundtrack. Her last album, “Crash,” arrived in March 2022 and played as a galaxy-brained meditation on what it means to be a pop star. Unlike albums “Pop 2” and “How I’m Feeling Now,” “Crash” was delivered as a more conventional ode to pop music, led by “Good Ones” and featuring subsequent singles “New Shapes” and “Beg for You.”

The singer preceded “Von Dutch” with the announcement of her sixth album “Brat,” which is currently without a release date but is slated for summer. Described as a “club record” per Charli herself, “Brat” will feature 15 songs and have a runtime of 41 minutes and 23 seconds. “I was born to make dance music,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I came from the clubs.. xcx6 is the album i’ve always wanted to make.” Though details are relatively scarce for the record, listeners can expect production from frequent collaborator A.G. Cook as well as Gesaffelstein and Hudson Mohawke.

