Charli XCX: I was always up for getting down and dirty

Mark Savage - BBC Music Correspondent
·7 min read
Charli XCX at Glastonbury
Charli XCX at Glastonbury

For the last 15 years, Charli XCX has been one of pop's boldest stars.

Her prodigious output - five albums, four mixtapes, three EPs and countless other hits for other artists - has pushed the boundaries of what commercial music can sound like, balancing her undeniable pop instincts with rebellious, alien production.

That versatility has allowed her to straddle two worlds, touring stadiums with Taylor Swift, while cultivating an audience of pop connoisseurs for cutting-edge tracks like Vroom Vroom and the appropriately-titled Next Level Charli.

With her latest album, Crash, she combined the two approaches, making what she jokingly referred to as a "major label sell-out" record.

For the first time in her career, Charli let outside writers pitch ideas to her, and incorporated classic songs into her own compositions (Used To Know Me riffs on the Robin S house classic Show Me Love, while Beg For You borrows the melody from September's Cry For You).

"That's not normally something I would do but I was like, 'OK, if I'm gonna make a major label album, in the major label way, on the last album in my major label deal, then I should probably just do it'," she says.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhYM5zMvFQk

But the idea went deeper than playing by the rulebook after a decade of scribbling in its margins.

"Imagine if this entire album campaign was just a commentary on navigating the major label system and the sadistic nature of pop music as a whole?" she tweeted to her fans in January.

From the music to the visuals, the album makes a point about the ruthless way the industry treats young, female artists. In the past, Charli has accused her own record label - Atlantic - of delaying her releases and trying to manipulate her image. She also recalled a meeting where her bosses urged her to post "more relatable" content to her social media accounts.

"They were like, 'We just need you to post every Tuesday about your flaws and maybe you could post some pictures with dogs'," she told Dazed's A Future World podcast. "I stormed out. I was like, 'This is ridiculous!' It was crazy. That's not real."

Ironically, perhaps, Crash has become a major success, topping the UK album charts and giving Charli her first US top 10. Over the last six months, she's embarked on her biggest tour to date, playing 60 dates in 10 countries, as well as festival appearances at Reading, Leeds and Glastonbury (the latter while battling a nasty a hangover).

But on Tuesday, she'll cram 600 of her fans into Brighton's tiny Concorde venue, for a special gig highlighting the plight of small music venues in the UK.

The show is part of the Music Venue Trust's Revive Live series, which hopes to encourage audiences back to grassroots venues after the pandemic - while highlighting that 20% of the UK's music venues had already closed before Covid, with those that survived struggling to make ends meet during the cost-of-living and energy crises.

The MVT says many venues are in a worse position now than they were in the pandemic.

It's an issue that's close to Charli's heart, given that her career started at warehouse parties and small clubs when she was still a teenager.

Charli XCX
The star's hits include Boom Clap, Boys, 1999 and Beg For You

"Those smaller spaces were really important to me," she says. "Those were the places where I first met people at similar stages of their career, exploring their musical identity and figuring things out, much like I was.

"Each of us would bring maybe 20 people into a really tiny venue and it was so important in honing our craft.

"That's making sure we can keep these spaces open is really important to younger artists."

Born in Essex as Charlotte Emma Aitchison, Charli played her first ever show in an old peanut factory where the wooden floors came perilously close to caving in.

In an early interview, she recalled singing while "standing on a crate with my iPod" while half of the audience passed out on drugs.

Her parents, who accompanied her to a lot of her early shows, were divided on whether this was a good environment for their school-age daughter.

"My mum was really, really worried. My dad loved it. I think it made him feel like a kid again."

These days, her shows are more professional. Rolling Stone magazine recently lavished praise on her sold out Alexandra Palace gig, saying "an artist this in command of the stage should be headlining festivals".

But Charli still misses the chaotic energy of her early days.

"When I was younger, I was always up for getting down and dirty," she says. "I miss the ease and the fun of those shows, for sure."

At one point, she confesses, she tried to recapture the feeling.

"Five years ago. I used to request that my dressing room be trashed, like there'd just been a party in there," she laughs. "It was fun for about two weeks and then we were kind of just sitting in a literal mess.

"Now it's definitely a lot more health-orientated backstage - Kombucha and echinacea tablets. Real rock star stuff."

Charli XCX artwork
Referencing the David Cronenburg film Crash, the artwork for Charli's latest album subverts the sexualisation of female pop stars by the music industry

That's partly a consequence of age. Charli turned 30 earlier this month and says she's had to start "making choices about when I'm going to to go raving, because I lose my voice a lot."

But her current tour also places bigger demands on her body - because a key part of her transformation into an "evil pop star" was learning how to dance like one.

In the past, she was content to punch the air and jump around the stage. These days, her show is a sweatbox of backbends, arm-snaps and body rolls that recall pin-sharp choreography of a Madonna tour.

"Now I'm 30, I realised I'd never learned a new skill and mastered it from the ground up," she says.

"So, whilst dancing isn't exactly a giant leap away from music, I really was not a good dancer at all, so I spent months and months learning and training.

"And I'm just really proud of myself for being able to start from nothing and end up with something that's really cool."

That's all well and good, I suggest - but the last time we spoke, in 2020, the star was practicing a different skill: Making soup.

Whatever happened to that?

"Oh yeah, I had a brief cooking phase in the lockdown," she laughs. "I'm afraid that didn't really get past the beginner stages".

Charli
The star says she hasn't decided whether to go independent or sign another major label deal after Crash

The album she was recording during her soup phase was a six-week pandemic project called How I'm Feeling Now. Created with input from her fans, it ended up being nominated for the Mercury Prize; while Crash is her highest-charting record to date.

After years of working on the periphery of the mainstream, how does that feel?

"It's still a shock to me - and it's quite stressful because I'm like, 'Oh crap, what do I do now?'

"I feel like the narrative around my work has often been, 'She's one step ahead' or, 'She's pushing the boundaries and no one ever quite gets her.'

"So to achieve these things feels really special and unique, and it's something I feel like I've achieved with my fans.

"But at the same time, what does it mean for me?

"Maybe I really will have to pursue soup more seriously."

Follow us on Facebook, or on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Taiwan: Two US warships sail through strait

    It is the first US operation in the strait since China held large-scale military drills in the area.

  • Spain's olive oil producers devastated by worst ever drought

    Spain's olive oil industry is in danger after being hit by chronic water shortages.

  • Madonna Celebrates Twins Stella and Estere's 10th Birthday with Epic Wig Party: 'Wiggin Out'

    The twins' birthday marks the third birthday celebration in Madonna's family this month

  • From Maruti to Amul: Five brands that shaped India after independence

    The homegrown brands that have found their way into the homes and hearts of millions of Indians.

  • Woman airlifted after serious crash injures 7 people east of Ottawa

    A 29-year-old woman has been airlifted to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital after a serious collision in Alfred-Plantagenet township left seven people injured. The woman was critically hurt, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). Police were first called about the crash at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. The collision, which involved two vehicles, occurred at the intersection of County Road 19 and 2. The OPP said it's still determining the cause of the crash. The intersection

  • Midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye hopes to add spark to Toronto FC's playoff drive

    Toronto FC is hoping the possible return of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye can help the club finish the season strong as they try to hunt down a playoff spot. "It's unfortunate I couldn't play more of a bigger role in these last couple of games," the midfielder said before his club travelled to take on Charlotte FC on Saturday. "But I know how important this next stretch is and that's why we're trying to really make sure everything is ready to go on my end." The Toronto native has missed the last

  • Bethel-Thompson, Peters combine to lead Argos past Ticats 37-20

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson staggered the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before Jamal Peters delivered the knockout blow. Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes while Peters returned one of his three interceptions 67 yards for a major to lead the Toronto Argonauts past Hamilton 37-20 on a breezy Friday night. Two of Bethel-Thompson's TD strikes came in the decisive third quarter as Toronto outscored the Ticats 17-3 with the wind to take a 27-19 advantage. Peters cemented the CFL victory, returni

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Toronto Metropolitan University goes Bold with new nickname for athletics teams

    Toronto Metropolitan University made a major move in cutting ties to its longtime Ryerson name. So, why not go bold in its athletics renaming as well? TMU announced Monday that its sports teams will now be called the TMU Bold, one of three finalists selected from more than 4,800 survey contributions. TMU's new mascot will be a falcon. "The idea of Bold came from the feedback that was developed from community members," said Jen McMillen, vice-provost, students, at TMU. "They wanted a name that wa

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Argos starter Bethel-Thompson not celebrating CFL career milestone

    TORONTO — He has thrown for more yards than Hall of Famer Doug Flutie, but McLeod Bethel-Thompson doesn't see that as a reason to celebrate. Of more importance to the Toronto Argonauts' veteran starter is establishing himself as a winning quarterback. "I see myself as a .500 quarterback, so there's progress to be made," Bethel-Thompson said following Toronto's 37-20 home win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday night. "Quarterbacks are measured by wins and right now, we’re a .500 team. "That's

  • South Africa's Reto wins CP Women's Open as fans clamour for Canada's Henderson

    OTTAWA — Judged purely on number of fans and the volume of their cheers, Brooke Henderson appeared to be the runaway winner of the CP Women's Open. But the all-time winningest professional golfer in Canadian history finished 14 shots back of South Africa's Paula Reto to tie for 49th at the national championship on Sunday. Reto shot a final round of 4-under 67 to win her first-ever LPGA Tour title by one stroke at 19-under overall. "It was amazing," said Henderson of the hundreds of fans that fol

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider: 'It's up to players to say this isn't good enough'

    John Schneider met with the media after Sunday's loss to the Angels to discuss his message to Blue Jays players after a tough sweep and what he expects from his team's leaders in the aftermath.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Lorie Kane bids farewell to CP Women's Open having influenced a generation of golfers

    OTTAWA — Lorie Kane patted her heart to thank the hundreds of fans cheering for her as she walked up the 18th fairway at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Behind Kane, her niece Charlotte Jenkins — who served as her caddie — waved the crowd on to get the chants even louder. When Kane reached the edge of the green she took a bow to rapturous applause. The loving tribute was a fitting farewell for one of the most successful and influential golfers in Canadian history. Kane, who turns 58 this December, ha