Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Launch Their Own Clothing Line for Hollister Co.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio aren't slowing down anytime soon.

TikTok's most famous sisters announced on Thursday that the next chapter of their successful Hollister Co. partnership will be a standalone apparel brand under Abercrombie & Fitch Co. called Social Tourist.

Launching May 20 in Hollister stores and online at hollister.com, the line is inspired by social media and Charli and Dixie's life in the spotlight. The TikTokers — who, together, boast over 150 million followers on the video sharing platform — were instrumental in developing Social Tourist, leading everything from product selection, design and branding, to positioning and marketing.

They'll also get a little help from their dad, Marc D'Amelio, who has worked in sales and design and will act as a consultant for the line.

"We've always loved fashion, and it's been amazing to be so involved in this process," Dixie, 19, said in a statement. "We feel like Social Tourist really represents both of us and explores how our generation is balancing who they are on social media with real life."

Charli, 17, shared that the first product drop will focus on "introducing the brand" to their millions of fans and followers, whereas the second collection (launching in June) will reflect the sister's individual personalities.

"Designs that reflect Dixie's personality are a bit edgier, with dark color palettes and patterns," the star explained. "My vibe is shown through super feminine and cute styles. We can't wait to put our vision out into the world!"

Both sisters posted a Social Tourist teaser video on Instagram Thursday morning, in which they're sporting black and white sweatpants sets embossed with the brand's logo. "When it comes to this whole life thing, the journey is the destination," Charli says in the clip.

"Hey, that's where we come in," they say in unison. "Let's unpack this life together."

The line — which will have new drops every month— will feature a few different categories, including swim, everyday essentials, trend-driven designs and gender inclusive items.

Back in June 2020, Charli and Dixie were named the faces of Hollister's Jean Lab. The unique partnership involved testing denim for a flattering fit and ultimate comfort with a little help from fellow Internet sensation Noah Pugliano and famed scientist Bill Nye.

"We hope that we can send the message that we can and should all feel comfortable in our own skin," the sisters told PEOPLE at the time. "Jeans are such a personal clothing item and sometimes it's hard to find the fit you feel best in, but they are also a wardrobe staple, so working together to ensure there was a fit for everyone was really important to us."