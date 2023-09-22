Charli D'Amelio and Emma Watson Show Major Leg at Milan Fashion Week 2023

Both stars attended Prada events for Milan Fashion Week

David Fisher/Shutterstock (2) Charli D'Amelio (left) and Emma Watson (right) at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday

Charli D'Amelio and Emma Watson proved they had legs for days at Milan Fashion Week.

The social media star and Harry Potter talent were spotted out on the town for one of Milan’s most notable events — Fashion Week.

Both ladies made appearances for Prada’s Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show.

Watson, 33, and D'Amelio, 19, both had one thing in common as they arrived at Prada events in the city — outfits that highlighted their legs!

David Fisher/Shutterstock Emma Watson at the Prada Dinner during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday

Watson went with a silk low-cut mini dress that she paired with matching pumps. She completed her picture-perfect attire with a Prada mini bag.

“Dear Emma, Welcome to Milan,” the fashion powerhouse told the Beauty and the Beast actress in a handwritten note that she shared on her Instagram Story capturing behind-the-scenes content of her time in the Italian city.

Emma Watson/instagram Emma Watson's Prada invitation

It continued, “Looking forward to seeing you at the Prada SS24 Woman’s Show.”

As for D'Amelio, she wore a black Prada strapless crop top that she paired with a white Prada mini skirt. The influencer added an oversized light brown blazer and black closed-toe heels to compliment her look.

Related: Charli D'Amelio Says Sister Dixie D'Amelio Is Her 'Hardest Critic' When It Comes to Fashion (Exclusive)

The TikTok star also rocked red stiletto nails and used a black headband to keep her hair in place as she smiled for pictures outside of the venue.

David Fisher/Shutterstock Charli D'Amelio at the Prada Dinner during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday

“What an incredible show as always thank you for having me @prada,” D'Amelio wrote on an Instagram Story video of models on a catwalk.

Other stars spotted for the Spring/Summer shows included Scarlett Johansson, Sofia Richie Grainge, Kylie Jenner, Letitia Wright, Hunter Schafer, Anne Hathaway, and more.

Johansson, 38, is the face of Prada’s Galleria handbag campaign, which the luxury brand titled “The Glass Age.”

The Black Widow actress’ partnership for the eight special-edition colorways was announced earlier in May.

Related: Christy Turlington’s Daughter Grace Burns Makes Her Milan Fashion Week Debut at Alberta Ferretti Show

Story continues

D'Amelio also made her mark with the brand earlier this year. In February, she and boyfriend Landon Barker made their Milan Fashion Week debut for the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 show.

The “Friends with your EX” singer, 19, wore a tailored black suit with a V-neck blazer that showed off his chest tattoos. He also sported Chelsea boots, a crossbody bag and dangling silver earrings with a cross pendant on one hoop and a triangle charm on the other.

Standing by his side, D'Amelio stunned in a gray strapless mini dress layered underneath a cream chiffon trench coat.

David Fisher/Shutterstock Charli D'Amelio at the Prada Dinner during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday

The Dancing with the Stars alum kept it casual with white Mary Jane shoes. She accessorized her ensemble with a gray handbag and wore what seemed to be the same earring design as her boyfriend's.

On his Instagram Story, Barker posted a selfie of the two riding in a car on the day of the star-studded event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Barker, who is the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, wasn’t the only one in his family at the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 festivities. His step-aunt, Kendall Jenner, also walked the runway for the February event.

For the show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 27, made a rare appearance as she strutted in a tan hooded toggle coat and pointy-toe, citrus-hued heels.

Jenner previously modeled for Prada last February when she made her runway debut with the company.

During the coveted occasion, the reality star wore an indigo belted bomber jacket with feather accents over a transparent skirt. She also stepped out as a redhead for the first time.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.