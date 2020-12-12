Charley Pride, pioneering Black country music legend, dies of COVID-19 at 86

Charley Pride, the pioneering Black country music legend who topped the charts with dozens of songs, has died at 86 due to complications from COVID-19.

Pride died Saturday in Dallas, according to his representatives.

The singer was born in Sledge, Mississippi, to parents who struggled to make ends meet as poor sharecroppers. Pride took to music early, but was also a talented baseball player. He played in the Negro Leagues for the Memphis Red Sox as a pitcher, stepping away from the sport to serve in the Army before returning again to the Red Sox.

Pride was honored with a lifetime achievement award at last month's CMAs. He also took to the stage to sing "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" -- the song he released in 1971 that would become his biggest hit. The performance would be his last.

"Charley Pride is the epitome of a trailblazer," Sarah Trahern, CMA CEO, said in a statement prior to be given the lifetime achievement award. "Few other artists have grown country music's rich heritage and led to the advancement of country music around the world like Charley. His distinctive voice has created a timeless legacy that continues to echo through the country community today. We could not be more excited to honor Charley with one of CMA's highest accolades."

PHOTO: Country Music Hall of Famer Charley Pride, pictured here in the 1970s, has died at age 86 of COVID-19 complications. (David Redfern/Redferns, File)

Pride was signed to RCA in 1965 -- the same label as Elvis Presley. He became the label's top-selling country music artist, according to his representatives.

His first album, "Country," released in 1966, went gold, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. The prolific artist would release 41 studio country albums as well as two gospel albums and a Christmas album -- eight of them would be certified gold records.

He also had 29 singles reach No. 1 on the U.S country singles chart, including "All I Have to Offer You (Is Me)" -- his first No. 1 single in 1969 -- and "(I'm So) Afraid of Losing You Again," "I'm Just Me," "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone" and "Mississippi Cotton Picking Delta Town." "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" would be his biggest mainstream hit, rising to No. 21 on the Billboard Top 100 chart.

He had No. 1 country singles in the 1960s, '70s and '80s.

He won three Grammy Awards, as well as a lifetime achievement award in 2017. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000.

PHOTO: Charley Pride performs onstage during the The 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville, Nov. 11, 2020. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images, FILE)

Pride is survived by his wife, Rozene, whom he married in 1956, and three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Several country music superstars remembered Pride following his death.

"Charley Pride will always be a legend in Country music," Reba McEntire wrote on Twitter. "He will truly be missed but will always be remembered for his great music, wonderful personality and his big heart."

"So saddened to hear about the passing of Charley Pride. Prayers for his wife Rozene and his family," Martina McBride wrote.

ABC News' Andrea Dresdale contributed to this report.

