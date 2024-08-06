Charley Hull: Olympics smoking ban may hurt my chances of a gold medal

This image of Charley Hull smoking went viral online - Getty Images/Sarah Stier

Charley Hull has been banned from smoking while playing in the Olympic tournament here at Le Golf National and the Englishwoman fears it might hamper her chance of gold.

Hull went viral on the internet recently when she was pictured with a cigarette hanging from her mouth as she signed autographs for fans at the US Women’s Open. The 28-year-old laughed off the exposure, saying “everyone in my family smokes – my dad goes through 40 a day”.

Hull, who describes herself as a “gym freak”, is supremely fit, but believes that puffing away helps after being diagnosed last year with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). However, the world No 11, will not be able to rely tobacco relief for the 72-hole event that starts on Wednesday.

Charley Hull is reguarly seen smoking on course despite being a 'gym freak' - Getty Images/Sarah Stier

“Yeah, I do smoke on the course, it’s just something I do,” Hull said. “It’s a habit but I won’t do this week.” When asked why, she replied: I don’t think you’re allowed.”

And Hull seriously does believe it will affect her as she tries to replicate Justin Rose’s gold in 2016 and Tommy Fleetwood’s silver on Sunday. “Yeah, I think it will,” Hull said. “Because it relaxes me a little bit. But it is what it is.

The Paris organisers have been asked for comment, but insiders said that nobody is allowed to smoke on Olympic sites - including fans.

While the majority of pros used to smoke on Tour, it is less common nowadays, although the sight of John Daly sparking up in majors still obsesses the photographers as his exemptions as a past Open and USPGA champion count down.

Darren Clarke smoked during his Open triumph in 2011 and last month, Englishman Dan Brown caused a stir by lighting up during his fairytale run at the top of the leaderboard at Royal Troon. The 29-year-old did not worry so much about the cameras catching him, so much as his mother.

Hull, however, is unperturbed, although appreciates it is not a good image to project. She was a vaper and is actually using the real thing to get her off the little machines.

“I find it quite funny, because I actually do go to the gym and I’m a very healthy person,” Hull said about her surge in fame. “I only smoke. I hardly drink. I don’t need to drink because, actually, I can have a fun time without it.”

Hull should also know that drinking alcohol is prohibited at Paris venues. Unless you happen to be in VIP hospitality, that is.