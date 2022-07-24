Charley Hull goes close to Evian title but Brooke Henderson rallies to claim major - GETTY IMAGES

Charley Hull thrust herself into giddying contention in the final round of the Evian Championship, but ultimately the Englishwoman had to be content with the second-best finish of her major career as Brooke Henderson overcame an early collapse to fight back gallantly for glory.

What a climax this was at the French course overlooking Lake Geneva. With Henderson, the Canadian who was two clear overnight, falling apart on the front nine, going out in three-over courtesy of a four-putt on the sixth, Hull was one of seven players who suddenly found themselves in contention. Indeed, with three holes to go Hull was only one off the pace.

But a bogey on the 16th saw the 26-year-old slip away and despite birdieing the last two holes, Hull’s 67 for a 15-under total was always likely to come up a couple short and so it proved as she tied for third in a group also including Lydia Ko (66), with US rookie Sophia Schubert on 16-under following a 68, who was one behind Henderson.

Hull was keen to take the positives and there were plenty considering that her previous best finish at the quirky Evian Resort was a tie for 22nd. “This is good for confidence,” Hull, the world No 38, said. “I don't know what was different here this week. I feel like I've just had a bit of time at home, just chilling. I didn't over practice. I just kind of kept it going. I feel happy at the minute.”]

Next up for Hull - who came second at the 2016 Chevron Championship - is the Women’s Scottish Open, which starts at Dumbarnie in Fife on Thursday, and then comes the Women’s Open at Muirfield. She is now hoping that she can similarly turn around her previous form at the British major.

“I like this Europe swing and I'm super excited,” she said. “Obviously I've not got the best record in links apart from the 2014 British Open [when she came 12th]. But last year I finished sixth in the Scottish so I’ll try to build some momentum on that. I’m just going to have some fun on the links and with any luck it treats me all right.”

Story continues

Henderson was a picture of relief after converting the 12-footer for birdie on the 18th for her third birdie in the last five holes to claim her second major, after stunning the game as an 18-year-old at the Women’s PGA six years ago.

Brooke M. Henderson of Canada poses trophy after winning the The Amundi Evian Championship during day four - GETTY IMAGES

“Yeah, it was definitely an interesting day,” Henderson said with a smirk. “Not the start that I wanted, but I stayed pretty patient, as patient as I could under those circumstances. Then going into the back nine, you know, the saying is that majors are won on the back nine on Sunday, so I just tried to keep that frame of mind, and knew I was still in it.

“Brit [her sister and caddie] was really important in helping me relax and not panic, telling me ‘fairways, greens, just keep it simple’ and I was able to make a few birdies coming in, which was nice. And to make that birdie on 18 was really, really nice. I’m proud of the way I bounced back. You know, it’s been a long time between my first and second major but getting off to that fast start here with those two 64s… well it just felt great to be at the top of the leaderboard at a major. And I just tried to take that excitement as far as I could.”

It was a fine week for British golf as Georgia Hall, the 2018 Women’s Open champion , shot a 65 to hurtle into a tie for eighth on 13-under, the same mark as world No 1 Jin Young Ko. This will give Hall, the 26-year-old who also finished second in her home major two years ago, a big lift as heads towards Muirfield.

“I've had really good results in that event in the past five years [she also finished third in 2017] and of course shooting a 66-65 on the weekend here gives me more self-belief,” Hall, the world No 28, said. “Something’s clicked with my putting and I'm really excited to play Muirfield. It's hardly a secret that it’s my favourite tournament of the year.”