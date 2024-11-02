Charley Hull ends baffling winless streak with Aramco Series in Riyadh

Charley Hull shot a final-round 66 to prevail by three shots - Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

After two bafflingly blank years in which she was twice runner-up in the majors and cracked the world’s top 10, Charley Hull has finally won again.

The Englishwoman was at her swashbuckling best when firing a final-round 66 at Riyadh Golf Club on Saturday to prevail at the Aramco Series event by three shots.

To say the victory – the fifth of her 11-year career – was overdue is an understatement. In her barren spell, there were six other seconds to go with those close calls in last year’s Open and Women’s Open and four more top fives.

And after the freak injury that essentially ruined her summer when tearing a shoulder muscle by falling in a shower, Hull’s relief was as obvious as it was understandable.

“I’ve been knocking on the door the last couple of years, and this week it all came together,” Hull said, after collecting £60,000. “It’s been a long wait and I feel good.”

In the 25 months since she lifted The Ascendant title on the LPGA Tour in Texas, Hull’s celebrity has outgrown her winning ratio. The Kettering golfer is one of the most exciting talents in the game and her refusal to listen to her PR advisors has also helped Hull go viral, particularly when she has lit up cigarettes during competition.

Her void was bemusing, as she plainly does not struggle with self-belief. Hull showed that when fearlessly accounting for world No 1 Nelly Korda 6 & 4 in September’s Solheim Cup in Washington DC.

There are times when her aggressive style gets in the way, but she is unapologetic about her gung-ho approach. In the Saudi capital, it was witnessed at its most alluring as she birdied four of the first five holes to grab a three-shot lead despite starting the third and concluding round two behind the highly rated young Slovenian Pia Babnik.

There were four more birdies to follow, as Hull reached 18-under, with Dane Nicole Broch Estrup also leapfrogging Babnik to finish second in the Ladies European Tour event.

Hull will play her last two events of the year in America and will be confident of challenging for the record-breaking $4 million first prize at the CME Group Tour Championship, the season-ending dollar-fest she won eight years ago.