Charley Hoffman’s nickname is Seagull because he, well, we’ll let him explain

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Charley Hoffman is competing in his 18th consecutive WM Phoenix Open this week.

He is noticeable in the green shirts and golf gloves, as he is sponsored by WM, the title sponsor of the tournament.

But do you know what Hoffman’s nickname is? And do you know how he got it?

Four years ago, he joined the “Gravy and the Sleeze” show on SiriusXM, which is co-hosted by Colt Knost, to get into the details.

“I accepted it. I embrace the term seagull as a nickname and it sucks because Colt eventually heard of it and didn’t let it go,” Hoffman quipped.

He then got into the origin story.

“Well, seagulls are known for flying around and (expletive) on people . . . so I am a seagull,” he said. “I fly around and drop (expletive) on people. And it usually makes them laugh or sometimes is pisses them off. It all depends on what mood you’re in.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek