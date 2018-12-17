Charlevoix officially confirmed on 2019 Canadian rally calendar

The event, held in the picturesque region of Charlevoix East of Québec City, had been provisionally included in the 2019 schedule since last October. However, it was the subject of a successful observation of the 2018 event which marked the final round of the Québec Rally Championship (RSQ Series) and various points of collaboration regarding CARS regulations.

These points have been lifted as the event now meets the standards of a national competition for the Canadian rally series. The event will take place October 18th and 19th, 2019.

"Rallye de Charlevoix will be an excellent addition to the Canadian Rally Championship" said John Hall, President of the Canadian Association of Rallysport.

"The event roads have a long rally history and will provide some new and exciting challenges for competitors. Rallye de Charlevoix has everything needed for success, a solid organizing team, outstanding support from the local communities, excellent facilities and a large enthusiastic spectator following. We are really excited to be including Rallye de Charlevoix on the CRC calendar."

The 2019 edition of the Rallye de Charlevoix will feature the North American Rally Cup, the Canadian Rally Championship presented by Subaru, the Eastern Canadian Rally Championship and the Quebec Rally Championship presented by Freedom Rally Shop.

The event will begin on Thursday, October 17th with the reconnaissance of the course by the competitors. The competition, which will include a majority of stages already run at the 2018 edition but also new ones, will take place Friday the 18th and Saturday the 19th of October.