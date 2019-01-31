Charleston Southern sets Denson's first schedule

(STATS) - The Autry Denson era at Charleston Southern must tackle a difficult opening stretch in 2019.

The Big South member will play a 12-game schedule, announced on Thursday.

Dentry's debut will be a first-ever matchup at Southern Conference power Furman on Aug. 31. The Buccaneers will then play two more first-time opponents - at South Carolina (Sept. 7) and against two-time defending MEAC champ North Carolina A&T (Sept. 14) - and travel to crosstown rival The Citadel (Sept. 21).

After a bye week and an Oct. 5 game against Savannah State, Charleston Southern will play seven straight Big South games.

Denson, the former Notre Dame running back and assistant coach, was hired earlier this month. The Bucs went 5-6 last season.

2019 Charleston Southern Schedule

Aug. 31, at Furman

Sept. 7, at South Carolina

Sept. 14, North Carolina A&T

Sept. 21, at The Citadel

Oct. 5, Savannah State

Oct. 12, at Kennesaw State*

Oct. 19, at North Alabama*

Oct. 26, Monmouth*

Nov. 2, at Gardner-Webb*

Nov. 9, Hampton*

Nov. 16, at Presbyterian*

Nov. 23, Campbell*

* - Big South game