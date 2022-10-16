Charleston Southern gets 1st win, holds off Bryant, 24-23

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) Tony Bartalo passed to Seth Anderson for a 39-yard touchdown in the final minute and Charleston Southern blocked a 32-yard field-goal attempt as time expired for its first win of the season, edging Bryant 24-23 in a Big South Conference battle on Saturday.

Ryan Clark punched in from the 1-yard line to give first-year Big South member Bryant a 20-10 lead with 10:41 left in the third quarter. Ethan Gettman kicked a 36-yard field goal with 5:01 left in the game to put the Bulldogs up 23-17.

Bartalo drove the Buccaneers 73 yards in 12 plays, getting the final nine yards on a pass to Kamron Smith for a touchdown to get Charleston Southern within three with 2:45 left in the third quarter.

Zevi Eckhaus hit Landon Ruggieri with a 36-yard pass in the final minute to get Bryant to the Buccaneers' 17 and found Anthony Frederick for three yards to put Bryant in position to kick a 32-yard field goal to win the game with 3 seconds left, but Cody Cline got the block to end the game.

Eckhaus was 21-of-35 passing for 301 yards and a touchdown to lead Bryant (2-5, 0-2). Ruggieri caught seven passes for 134 yards.

Bartalo was 19-of-35 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Charleston Southern (1-5, 1-1).

