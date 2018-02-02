Charleston Southern fends off High Point 83-74

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Christian Keeling tallied 23 points and three steals, Travis McConico came off the bench to score 18 with four assists and Charleston Southern slowly pulled away in the final 10 minutes to post an 83-74 victory over High Point on Thursday night.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. added 15 points and Ty Jones scored 10 for the Buccaneers (9-13, 4-7 Big South Conference).

High Point (10-12, 5-6) used a 7-0 spurt, capped by Jahaad Proctor's 3-pointer, to pull within 55-52 midway through the second half. Jones scored six straight - two buckets and two free throws - in the middle of a 10-2 spurt to push the lead to 67-56 with 4:31 left to play, and the Bucs never looked back.

Denny Slay led the Panthers with 24 points, Andre Fox scored 15 and Brandonn Kamga chipped in with 12 points and seven assists.

Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the floor, better than 45 percent from beyond the arc and better than 86 percent from the foul line.