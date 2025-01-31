Charleston Southern faces Longwood on 3-game win streak

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-12, 5-3 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-6, 7-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Buccaneers take on Longwood.

The Lancers are 9-2 in home games. Longwood has a 6-5 record against teams over .500.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-3 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern ranks seventh in the Big South giving up 70.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Longwood is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern averages 57.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 59.0 Longwood allows to opponents.

The Lancers and Buccaneers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amor Harris is averaging 11.3 points for the Lancers. Mariah Wilson is averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Madison Adamson is averaging 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Catherine Alben is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 14.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

