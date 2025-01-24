Charleston (SC) visits Elon after Simpkins' 26-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-5, 5-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-6, 5-2 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on Charleston (SC) after TJ Simpkins scored 26 points in Elon's 83-71 victory against the Monmouth Hawks.

The Phoenix are 8-0 in home games. Elon ranks fifth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Cougars are 5-2 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Elon's average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 11.4 more points per game (78.7) than Elon allows (67.3).

The Phoenix and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpkins is averaging 15.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Phoenix. Sam Sherry is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ante Brzovic is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 16.2 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press