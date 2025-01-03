Charleston (SC) hosts Towson after Tejada's 21-point game

Towson Tigers (6-8, 1-0 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-3, 1-0 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits Charleston (SC) after Tyler Tejada scored 21 points in Towson's 65-61 overtime win over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Cougars have gone 6-1 in home games. Charleston (SC) averages 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-0 against CAA opponents. Towson has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Charleston (SC) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 65.0 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 75.3 Charleston (SC) gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ante Brzovic is shooting 54.9% and averaging 19.3 points for the Cougars.

Dylan Williamson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press