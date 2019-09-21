Charles Woodson absolutely disgusted with Michigan's performance vs. Wisconsin

Someone please give Charles Woodson a hug.

The FOX college football analyst was left extremely disappointed with the result of Saturday's Big Ten matchup between his alma mater, No. 11 Michigan, and No. 13 Wisconsin. The Badgers demolished the Wolverines over the first 30 minutes on both sides of the ball to capture a 28-0 lead heading into the locker room. Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and the defensive unit forced multiple turnovers, including a costly fumble by Michigan's Ben Mason in the red zone.

Woodson, who starred for the Wolverines from 1995-97 and won the 1997 Heisman Trophy, simply couldn't believe his eyes.

"I'm hurting," Woodson said during the halftime show. "I need some words of encouragement if you would. Somebody give me something."

When asked by former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer about a major comeback, Woodson offered a tepid response.

"I'm trying to laugh to keep from crying right now."

Michigan fans entering the second half like... pic.twitter.com/cZcg0Ym4D2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019

I’m gonna cry after the halftime show #BigNoonKickoff — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) September 21, 2019

Michigan ultimately lost by a final score of 35-14, but that doesn't indicate the level of dominance displayed by Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers gained nearly 500 total yards (487-299), won the turnover battle (4-0) and controlled the clock from start to finish (41:07 time of possession).

Woodson didn't pull any punches once the contest came to a merciful end.

Michigan legend Charles Woodsen on @CFBONFOX: "I'm sick about how Michigan looks right now....I'm embarrassed." — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 21, 2019

Uh... at least Woodson still has his Heisman?