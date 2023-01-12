Charles White Dies: USC Running Back And Heisman Trophy Winner Was 64

Charles White, who won the 1979 Heisman Trophy after leading USC to the college football national championship in 1978, died of cancer Wednesday in Newport Beach, California, USC announced. White was 64.

White remains the school’s career rushing yards leader with 6,245. He scored 49 touchdowns.

He lettered four seasons at USC and twice was a unanimous All-American. White set 22 NCAA, Pac-10, USC and Rose Bowl records.

