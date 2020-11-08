Charles Spencer might have a case but smart Diana always wanted to tell her full story

Towards the end of the last century, Charles, Earl Spencer, always better known as Diana’s younger brother, became a popular hero. At the princess’s funeral in 1997, he’d delivered a eulogy that doubled as a declaration of war. The Guardian’s sketchwriter, Matthew Engel, pictured him as a “vengeful medieval usurper”, though her ex-butler, Paul Burrell, elsewhere in the congregation, later said his mind “flashed back” to a letter Spencer had written to Diana a year before, accusing her of “manipulation and deceit”, and praying she was getting “treatment for your mental problems”.

In Westminster Abbey, Spencer damned the media and vowed to defy a royal family, lined up dumbly in front of him, whom he depicted as repressed monsters. “I pledge that we, your blood family, will do all we can to continue the imaginative way in which you were steering these two exceptional young men so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition.”

Pledgewise, we know how things worked out for the princes. As for the earl, he appears to have spent many of the following years imaginatively collecting countesses (three to date) and writing history books (six), including a bestseller about royalist revenge after the Restoration.

Whether it’s owing to these distractions or to dithering of the more poetic “rogue and peasant slave” variety, so much time has passed that his renewed declaration of vengeance last week, this time on the BBC, for its 1995 Diana interview, could well be as incomprehensible to much of his audience as it is unwelcome at the corporation. Its new director general, Tim Davie, in particular, who was still selling Pepsi when Diana debuted on Panorama, must wish his predecessors had not underestimated Spencer’s talent for revenge served not so much cold as pickled, mummified, then submerged for a quarter of a century in an anaerobic peat bog.

Even Hamlet got round to killing Claudius, between the ghost’s instructions and the repeatedly delayed act, within an estimated six to nine months. Six DGs and ditto prime ministers have presided since Diana told Martin Bashir “there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded”. The people most terminally embarrassed were probably, as intended, Camilla and Charles, the royal household and an ex-lover, James Hewitt. Her sizable collection of much older, male friends had urged her not to do it. “I said,” the late Clive James recalled, “if that happened the two-camps thing would go nuclear and continue until there was nothing left.”

But the princess was reportedly thrilled with her performance and the response: 92%, in one poll, backed her interview. Her in-laws, equally satisfactorily, were horrified. Camilla, according to one of Diana’s biographers, Sarah Bradford, laughed at the “Mad Cow”. “Bashir,” Burrell wrote later, “had tapped into the princess’s vengeful streak: at the time she wanted to get even with Prince Charles over his adultery confession in the Dimbleby documentary.” Bashir was rewarded with speechwriting duties.

Spencer now wants an apology for the disreputable way the interview was allegedly procured, using himself as go-between. Correction: several apologies. “One” – he writes in a letter to Davie – “directed posthumously to Diana; to all who were so grossly lied to – including a global audience; and to me.” He also wants an independent inquiry and donations to charities, by way of compensation, though compensation for what is unclear. Diana’s version of the truth?

That Bashir commissioned mocked-up bank statements (indicating secret payments to staff), which were designed to get Spencer to introduce him to Diana, was exposed in 1996 by the Mail on Sunday. The Daily Mail has now uncovered his managers’ similarly unforgivable response, following an in-house investigation. The head of news, Tony – later Lord – Hall, found Bashir to be “even with his lapse, honest and an honourable man. He is contrite.” The graphic artist was, however, sacked.

If there was only muted shock after Bashir’s fakes were first reported (with no additional accusations from Spencer), it is maybe because even Bashir’s rivals, including Oprah Winfrey and David Frost, believed that the princess would one day agree to a TV spectacular, with no need for unusual trickery or, for that matter, her brother. She’d already unleashed Andrew Morton’s more shocking confessions (the author having ingratiated himself with a friend) while denying – even to other friends – any involvement.

