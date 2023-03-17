Charles Schwab reports nearly $16.5 billion in new assets for the week

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Charles Schwab office location in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) -Financial broker Charles Schwab on Friday reported $16.5 billion in core net new assets for the week after it saw "strong inflows from clients over the last week".

The disclosure comes days after the company reported a 28% decline in average margin balances and a 4% fall in total client assets for February.

"Charles Schwab remains a safe port in a storm, driven by its conservative balance sheet, strong liquidity position," the company said in a statement.

