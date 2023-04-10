The Charles Schwab Corporation's (NYSE:SCHW)) market cap declines to US$90b but insiders who sold US$140m stock were able to hedge their losses

By selling US$140m worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) stock at an average sell price of US$74.88 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$4.0b over the past week after the stock price dropped 4.3%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Charles Schwab Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder & Co-Chairman, Charles Schwab, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$25m worth of shares at a price of US$80.10 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$49.35). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$17m for 275.84k shares. But they sold 1.87m shares for US$140m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Charles Schwab shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Charles Schwab Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Charles Schwab shares over the last three months. In that time, insiders dumped US$49m worth of shares. On the flip side, insiders spent US$7.9m on purchasing shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the company has been fully valued in recent months.

Does Charles Schwab Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Charles Schwab insiders own about US$5.5b worth of shares (which is 6.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Charles Schwab Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Charles Schwab is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Charles Schwab is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Charles Schwab you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

