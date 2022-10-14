The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders sold US$175m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

The fact that multiple The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Charles Schwab Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder & Co-Chairman, Charles Schwab, for US$19m worth of shares, at about US$69.43 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$74.07. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 0.2% of Charles Schwab's stake.

In total, Charles Schwab insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Charles Schwab Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Charles Schwab shares. In total, Founder & Co-Chairman Charles Schwab sold US$34m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Charles Schwab insiders own 6.2% of the company, currently worth about US$8.7b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Charles Schwab Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Charles Schwab stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Charles Schwab is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Charles Schwab. While conducting our analysis, we found that Charles Schwab has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

