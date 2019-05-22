Charles Schwab Challenge PGA DFS picks, sleepers, fades, strategy

While it’s much easier to fixate on what studs you are going to use in PGA DFS contests each week and how amazing they are going to play, your studs are rarely the golfers who can take your lineups from cashing to being GPP winners. That remains the case for this week's Charles Schwab Challenge.

Finding cheap, low-owned diamonds in the rough is key to a winning tournament strategy. Rostering golfers who possess more than just cut-making consistency and can complement your studs by making serious noise of their own come Sunday can be huge. Targeting risky upside golfers at a low price is a terrific way to gain leverage on the field and take your lineups to the next level.

Charles Schwab Challenge picks and PGA DFS strategy

Target Golfers

If it weren’t for three missed cuts in his past four tries, I think the DFS community would be all over Sungjae Im this week. The recent struggles are the main reason for his tantalizing price, which I don’t believe has been lowered enough to attract heavy ownership. Im still carries some unpredictability due to his rookie status, but he's certainly not short on talent, which he’s already proven with five top-10 finishes on the season. He may not feel as safe as a golfer like Brandt Snedeker, for example, who has made the cut in five of his past tournaments, never missed the cut here at Colonial, and carries more name recognition. However, Im may be the better play. Snedeker only has two top-10 finishes on the season compared to Im’s five and will most likely get heavier ownership due to the reasons previous stated. As a bonus, Im is an outstanding fit for this course, as he is one of the most accurate golfers on tour, which may give him an extra boost as he attempts to buck his recent trend of poor form.

One rookie who is certainly not a good fit for the course this week but could surprise is Cameron Champ. Already having cemented himself as the longest hitter in the game, accuracy is not exactly Champ’s strong suit. That said, a lack of course fit is not a good enough reason in my opinion to fade a golfer, which is exactly what I expect most DFS players to do with Champ at Colonial. Prior to a rough stretch which included a minor injury, Champ was the toast of the DFS community at the beginning of the season during a run that included three top-10 finishes and a win at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Even though it seems almost impossible to remember a time when Champ was coveted, it really wasn’t that long ago, and the talent that made him so desirable has not disappeared. At his price, you will be hard pressed to find a golfer with equivalent upside. A positive indicator is that Champ was finally able to make a cut at an incredibly difficult course that gave so many elite golfers fits last week at the PGA Championship. Last week may have been the start of a turnaround for Champ, and if so, he could return to his winning ways at a dirt cheap price.

The combination of a couple recent missed cuts and some more popular options in his price range will likely keep ownership on Russell Knox low. He only has one top-10 finish this season, but he's had a solid year, making 11 out of 14 cuts (and his missed cut last week at the PGA Championship was by one stroke). Knox is a terrific fit for this course, as it is well known that he is a very accurate golfer, and his ball striking recently has been excellent. The reason I think he may go overlooked compared to his upside is his putting. The putter has been his Achilles’ heel this season, as he ranks 183rd on tour in strokes gained: putting, but for the most part the rest of his game has been solid. Putting can be very volatile week to week, and if the rest of a golfer’s game is clicking a hot putter can be the difference between a missed cut and a win. Based on Knox’s statistics, I believe he is in a strong position to turn heads at Colonial if he can turn around his putting.

