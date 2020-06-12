Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 tee times, TV coverage, live stream & more to watch Friday's Round 2

Golfers are just as eager as the fans for golf to return to play, and the wait is finally over.

148 of the world's top golfers are set to tee off in the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Colonial has never had the top-two golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings compete in the same event since the rankings started in 1986. This weekend, each of the top-five players in the OWGR will be competing.

World number one Rory Mcllroy has never competed at Colonial, but the return of the PGA Tour has the top players flocking to the competition.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Match 2 featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady gave the audience a glimpse into the return of golf. This weekend, there similarly won't be any fans at the course. The Match 2 aimed to hold golf fans over, but it may have just made them want the return even more. That wait is over.

Here is a guide to watching the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2020, including a list of tee times (updated daily), the complete TV schedule and more.

MORE: Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge 2020

Dates: June 11-14, 2020

TV channels: CBS, Golf Channel

Live stream: fuboTV and CBSSports.com

CBS and the Golf Channel will broadcast live coverage of the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge. Rounds start at 8 a.m., which can be seen in coverage from PGA Tour Live.

Live coverage for rounds on Thursday and Friday can be seen on Golf Channel from 4-7 p.m ET and heard on PGA Tour Radio from 1-7 p.m. For Friday and Saturday night, early TV coverage can be seen on Golf Channel before the coverage shifts to CBS from 3-6 p.m. ET.

The event can be live-streamed on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app for the network's portion of the coverage as well as fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Story continues

Date Time TV channel Thursday, June 11 4-7 p.m. ET Golf Channel, fuboTV Friday, June 12 4-7 p.m. ET Golf Channel, fuboTV Saturday, June 13 1-6 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV Sunday, June 14 1-6 p.m. ET CBS, fuboTV

Who is in the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge field?

The Charles Schwab Challenge doesn't normally garner this kind of attention, but when it's the first PGA Tour tournament after a three-month break, it's no surprise the field is loaded.

Tiger Woods will not participate and will likely continue to rest for a few more weeks. Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood are among the other notable top players who won't participate, but the excitement for this event is much more focused on who will be participating.

16 of the top 20 players in the World Rankings will be competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge, including the top-five ranked golfers. The expanded 148 player field (from 120) showcases the desire for players to return to the course.

Charles Schwab Challenge tee times for 2020

Here is the complete list of tee times for Friday's Round 2 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Round 2: Friday, March 13

HOLE 1

7:50 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Carlos Ortiz

8:01 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Sam Ryder, Jazz Janewattananond

8:12 a.m. -- Chad Campbell, Matt Wallace, Xinjun Zhang

8:23 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Bill Horschel, Danny Willett

8:34 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Bubba Watson, Zach Johnson

8:45 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele, Jim Furyk

8:56 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Scott Piercy

9:07 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Si Woo Kim

9:18 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Scott McCarron, Byeong Hun An

9:29 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Mark Hubbard

9:40 a.m. -- John Senden, Nick Watney, Erik van Rooyen

9:51 a.m. -- Keith Clearwater, Kramer Hickok, Andy Ogletree

1:00 p.m. -- J.J. Henry, Tom Hoge

1:11 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Beau Hossler, K.H. Lee

1:22 p.m. -- Jhonattan Vegas, Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren

1:33 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Dylan Frittelli, Keith Mitchell

1:44 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Graeme McDowell

1:55 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau

2:06 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson

2:17 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Max Homa, Steve Stricker

2:28 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Ian Poulter, Daniel Berger

2:39 p.m. -- Chesson Hadley, Bernhard Langer, Jason Kokrak

2:50 p.m -- Ryan Moore, Vaughn Taylor, Victor Perez

3:01 p.m. -- Olin Browne, Dough Ghim, Tom Lewis

Hole 10

7:50 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Bud Cauley, Harry Higgs

8:01 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick Denny McCarthy, Sepp Straka

8:12 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Zac Blair, Scottie Scheffler

8:23 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Adam Long

8:34 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Brendon Todd, Sung Kang

8:45 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth

8:56 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm

9:07 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau

9:18 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Sebastian Munoz, Sergio Garcia

9:29 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Scott Brown, Josh Teater

9:40 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Richy Werenski, Adam Schenk

9:51 a.m. -- Peter Uihlein, Maverick McNealy, Matthew NeSmith

10:02 a.m. -- David Frost, Cameron Davis, Franklin Corpening

1:00 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Brian Harman, Bill Haas

1:11 p.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Doc Redman, Robby Shelton

1:22 p.m. -- Brian Straud, Branden Grace, Scott Harrington

1:33 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox

1:44 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Charles Howell III, Pat Perez

1:55 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Brice Garnett, Jason Dufner

2:06 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners, Louis Oosthuizen

2:17 p.m. -- Troy Merrit, Brendan Steele, Jimmy Walker

2:28 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, Shane Lowry, Jim Herman

2:39 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Rory Sabbatini, Abraham Ancer

2:50 p.m -- Adam Hadwin, Harris English, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3:01 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Danny Lee, Brian Gay

3:12 p.m. -- Tom Lehman, Henrik Norlander, Tyler McCumber

Charles Schwab Challenge purse

The 2020 purse at the Charles Schwab Challenge is $7.5 million — a slight increase from the $7.3 million purse in 2019. The winner will pocket $1.35 million in prize money.

Charles Schwab Challenge odds, picks for 2020

Rory McIlroy +850

Jon Rahm +1100

Justin Thomas +1600

Webb Simpson +2000

Brooks Koepka +2200

Bryson DeChambeau +2200

Dustin Johnson +2500

Xander Schauffele +2500

Jordan Spieth +2800

Patrick Reed +2800

SungJae Im +2800

Rickie Fowler +2800

Rory McIlroy, the world number one, is the betting favorite (+850) to take home the victory, according to odds from BetOnline.ag. That means a $100 bet would win $850.

Charles Schwab Challenge past winners

The winning score has varied over the last decade. In 2014, Adam Scott won with a -9. In 2010, Zach Johnson shot -21, a tournament record that was nearly matched by Justin Rose in 2018.