Charles Piutau injury to be assessed on Saturday with star signing ruled out of Bristol Bears vs Bath opener

Bristol Bears are sweating on the fitness of star-signing Charles Piutau, with the New Zealand international ruled out of this Friday’s Premiership opener against Bath at the very least.

The 26-year-old arrived at Ashton Gate this summer a year after agreeing to join from Ulster on a deal worth £1m-a-season, making him the highest-paid player in world rugby.

But after gaining promotion from the Championship and being handed the Premiership curtain-raiser against West Country rivals Bath this Friday evening, the club were rocked by news of a shoulder injury to their marquee player, who along with the likes of fellow All Blacks John Afoa and Steven Luatua, Ireland international Ian Madigan and veteran Wallaby George Smith will hope to keep the side in the top flight this season.

Piutau will have a surgical consultation on Saturday after leaving the field in Bristol’s 14-12 defeat by Connacht last week with his right arm in a sling, just 13 minutes after coming on at half-time, having injured his shoulder when hitting the ground after making a tackle.

The Independent understands that Bristol are refusing to put a timescale on Piutau’s lay-off until the results of that consultation arrive, but have already ruled him out of the running for this Friday’s opener.

"Charles is getting his shoulder assessed and the medical team will go through everything, get the scans done, and when we know more, we'll let everybody know,” head coach Pat Lam said shortly after the final pre-season match last Saturday night. “Injuries could easily happen to us next week or at any point.

"The last thing you want to do is put the players in cotton wool. They have to be ready, but at the same time freak incidents happen.”

The former Connacht coach, who persuaded Piutau to follow him from the Pro14 to Bristol even when they were still a Championship club due to his ambitious plans, refused to panic by Piutau’s absence, and stressed that his agony was an opportunity for somebody else to show what they can do.

charles-piutau.jpg

Charles Piutau will miss this week's Premiership opener between Bristol and Bath (PA)

"Charles' injury is unlucky, but that's why you have to have a large squad,” Lam added. “We will need everybody over the course of the season. It's obvious how big a blow it would be if Charles can't play on Friday against Bath, but that's rugby. I'll be confident if Charles is there and in the team to face Bath, but if he's not, the next guy steps in.

"We asked all the players to make life difficult for the coaches and we have got some serious selection headaches. The only way you win things is with a squad – it's not about the individual, it's about the team.”

In Piutau’s absence, last season’s Championship top-scorer Luke Morahan could fill-in at full-back, with the Australian scoring 17 tries in the league last season on Bristol’s way to the title.