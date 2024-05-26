Tears of joy for Charles Leclerc but ‘boring’ Monaco GP raises fresh questions over race’s future
This was not a Monaco Grand Prix which will live long in the memory. As Max Verstappen remarked somewhat wearily over his radio midway through proceedings: “F*** me this is boring. I should have brought my pillow.”
The world champion was not lying. Apart from a wildly dramatic first lap which saw his teammate’s Red Bull smashed to smithereens in a massive shunt (watch video below), and a separate coming-together between the two Alpines, it was a classic Monaco snooze-fest; 78 laps of nose-to-tail procession.
Ironically, the drama of that opening lap contributed to the subsequent torpor, allowing the entire field to do their one mandatory tyre change before restarting the race in their original positions.
Even Carlos Sainz, whose Ferrari had punctured on the opening lap and gone off track, was handed a reprieve. The Spaniard was able to restart in third place before fending off McLaren’s Lando Norris for an hour and a half.
For the first time in Monaco history, the top 10 drivers finished as they started.
That is not a statistic which is going to help convince those who feel Monaco is an anachronism, trading on past glories; who feel it it is good for bringing out the odd celebrity (although even the ‘sleb’-count felt a bit down on Sunday, with Kylian Mbappe avoiding Martin Brundle the highlight of the gridwalk) but not much good for racing; who feel the procession vs heritage debate has gone too far.
T’was ever thus. Monaco has always been a pretty boring race, barring rain or crashes. This debate happens every year. Ultimately, the race is iconic for a reason – it looks spectacular on television with all the yachts in the harbour, it brings out the celebrities, and it hosts the greatest pole shootout of the season.
There was actually a lot to like about this weekend, racing aside. Charles Leclerc was a deserving winner, having twice failed to convert pole positions here in the past. A genuine Monegasque, as opposed to an interloper like the six other Monaco residents in the field, there was real emotion in his voice at the finish. Leclerc, 26, spoke earlier this week about an event he went to in town where he recognised some of his old school friends in the crowd and remarked on how weird it was.
He said he had been thinking about his late father, Hervé, who passed away in 2017 before Leclerc made it to F1, in the final 10 laps. “I realised that with two laps to go I was struggling to see out of the tunnel because I had tears in my eyes,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, Charles, don’t do that now, we still have two laps until the finish!’ It was very difficult to contain those emotions and those thoughts of people who have helped me get to where I am today.”
When he and his Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur took the now-traditional winner’s dip in the harbour (one hopes they both make it to Montreal in two weeks’ and do not come down with some nasty waterborne disease) it felt genuine.
There was also a fine second place from McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who was so unfortunate in Imola last time out when a team mistake cost him a front-row spot. The Australian is keeping Norris on his toes, that is for sure.
And the championship battle continues to look up. Verstappen was powerless to improve on his sixth place at the start, meaning the field has constricted. Leclerc is now just 31 points behind Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, with Norris a further 25 points behind.
Not that any of that will save Monaco from the usual inquisition, with teams and drivers all subjected afterwards to questions regarding what could be done to improve a race whose current deal, incidentally, expires next year. “Either it needs rain or it needs some massive strategy offsets, or softer tyres that you can burn through in 10 laps,” said Toto Wolff, who said he was “happy with the trajectory” of his car’s development after a weekend which saw his drivers come home fifth and seventh. “We want to come here still,” he added. “Everything around it makes it so special.
Verstappen agreed: “Overall the weekend is really cool,” he said. “It’s just Sunday that is a little bit boring. The scenery is still great but if we could race a bit more that would be better.”
But how to make that happen? Could an overtaking zone be created in such a built-up area, with the cars the size and weight they are? Could the cars be reduced in size? Could teams be forced to make more pitstops, creating more potential offset strategies? (It certainly did not help here that even the medium tyres were able to last the full race distance). Maybe Bernie Ecclestone’s old sprinkler idea could be dusted down and put to a fan vote?
The danger with playing around too much with Monaco, of course, is that you lose what makes it so special. It is unique. But the questions come every year. Asked about Verstappen’s pillow line, Hamilton nodded: “I don’t know what it was like watching, but I am sure people were falling asleep. Our tyres can last the whole race! We have to find ways of spicing it up.”
Final positions
Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 2hrs 23:15.554secs
Oscar Piastri (Aus) McLaren +7.152secs
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari +7.585
Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +8.650
George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP +13.309
Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull +13.853
Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP +14.908
Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) RB at 1 lap
Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams at 1 lap
Pierre Gasly (Fra) Alpine at 1 lap
Fernando Alonso (Spa) Aston Martin at 2 laps
Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) RB at 2 laps
Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Kick Sauber at 2 laps
Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin at 2 laps
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams at 2 laps
Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Kick Sauber at 2 laps
Not classified
Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1 lap completed
Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Haas F1 0 laps completed
Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 0 laps completed
Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 0 laps completed
Monaco Grand Prix: As it happened
Lando Norris, who finished fourth, speaking to Sky
The red flag simplified things and made thing less action-packed than they normally are in Monaco. It’s a good result for us as a team, not a lot to aim for during the race.
You always think of what could you have done and should you have done, but it’s impossible to answer it correctly. We did what we could, I think the pace was strong from the car today...so we’ll keep pushing. A fourth and a second for us is still an amazing result.
The winning moment
Fred Vasseur speaking to Sky
Charles’ brother Arthur speaking to Sky
Constructor Standings after Monaco
Great shot
Proud day for Leclerc and Monaco
04:53 PM BST
The champagne is flowing
Leclerc onto the top step of the podium at his home race
Drivers standings after Monaco
04:48 PM BST
His Monaco curse is over
Delight for Leclerc and Ferrari
04:43 PM BST
Third-place Carlos Sainz
It was a tight one and a very bad feeling in lap one which very quickly turned into a really good feeling after getting reinstated in P3. From thereon really, the race pace was good as we expect, it’s just impossible to get past on the streets of Monaco.
But I’m incredibly happy to see Charles win on his home Grand Prix. To be able to share this podium with him in P3 is great for the whole team, and it feels like we’re getting stronger and stronger.
The thoughts of second-place Oscar Piastri
Tricky race. The pace at the beginning was incredibly slow. I had one little half look before the tunnel but didn’t have a small enough car to fit into the gap!
Thanks to the team. It’s been a great weekend all-round. Nice to put a result on the board. I’ve been strong the last few weekends but didn’t have the result to show for it. Nice to have a podium.
Charles has been mega all weekend. They have been quick from the very first lap. I’m happy with P2. A good result for the team. Very, very happy.
Big night of celebrations ahead
Race winner Charles Leclerc
No words can explain that. It’s such a difficult race, I think the fact twice I’ve been starting on pole position and we couldn’t quite make it makes it even better in a way.
It means a lot, obviously. It’s the race which made me dream of becoming a Formula 1 driver one day. Fifteen laps to the end you’re hoping nothing happens and the emotions are coming.
My dad has given everything for me to be here and it was a dream of ours for me to race here and win here, so it’s unbelievable.
Final classification
Top ten:
Charles Leclerc
Oscar Piastri
Carlos Sainz
Lando Norris
George Russell
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Yuki Tsunoda
Alex Albon
Pierre Gasly
Celebration time for Leclerc and Ferrari
04:34 PM BST
Southampton on the minds in Monaco
Lovely win for Charles Leclerc, impossible not to be happy for one of the sport’s nice guys. Also great news for the title battle, with the championship squeezed a little. But the biggest noise in the press room during the race probably came from a colleague wearing a Southampton football shirt after Adam Armstrong scored.
Curse, what curse?
Top five
Leclerc
Piastri
Sainz
Norris
Russell
04:26 PM BST
The Monegasque driver brings it home to win his home Grand Prix for the first time. It is safe to say from the team radio that he is pretty happy about that. The home crowd rises to applaud their local boy.
Lap 78 of 78- final lap
So long as he does not make a mistake and hit the wall, Leclerc is just a couple of miles away from a maiden victory around the streets of Monaco.
04:23 PM BST
Lap 76 of 78- three laps left
Leclerc is closing in on his first win at his home track as his gap to Piastri is nine seconds. French football star Kylian Mbappe is preparing to wave the chequered flag.
04:20 PM BST
Lap 74 of 78- top five with gaps
Leclerc Interval
Piastri +8.6
Sainz +0.7
Norris +0.7
Russell +9.9
04:17 PM BST
Lap 71 of 78- Verstappen stuck behind Russell
The Dutchman cruised up to the back of Russell but the Mercedes driver is keeping Verstappen at bay. Out in front Leclerc has put his foot down and is now over six seconds clear of Piastri.
04:14 PM BST
Lap 69 of 78- ten laps to go
We have ten laps remaining in this Monaco GP. Leclerc is a couple of seconds ahead of Piastri, who in turn is just under three seconds clear of Sainz. Norris is just a second behind Sainz but does not have the gap behind to make a stop and come back out ahead of Russell. Ferrari are using their second driver on track to help out their lead driver.
04:09 PM BST
Lap 65 of 78- Russell under pressure
Verstappen is putting pressure on Russell with much newer tyres but we all know track position in Monaco is so important. Hamilton is now closing in on that duo.
04:05 PM BST
Lap 62 of 78- Verstappen closes on Russell
Having come into the pits, Verstappen is much faster than Russell and is now right behind the Mercedes man with just over 15 laps remaining. McLaren and Norris will be hoping Russell loses some time fighting with Verstappen.
04:01 PM BST
Lap 59 of 78- top five and gaps
Leclerc Interval
Piastri +1.7
Sainz +4.4
Norris +0.6
Russell +17.3
03:59 PM BST
Lap 57 of 78- Sainz holding up Norris?
It seems like Ferrari are using Sainz to help out Leclerc by holding up Norris. Ferrari want the gap between Norris and Russell to come down so that Norris does not get a free pit-stop. Norris is right up behind Sainz.
03:56 PM BST
Lap 55 of 78- Russell stays out
Mercedes decide to keep Russell out instead of responding to the two behind him stopping. Russell has lost some time coming through traffic, which means Norris is now 20 seconds ahead of him. Will McLaren opt to bring Norris in?
03:54 PM BST
Lap 53 of 78- Verstappen pits
Red Bull respond to Mercedes’ stop as they bring Verstappen in, onto the hard tyre like Hamilton. Verstappen maintains sixth ahead of Hamilton.
03:53 PM BST
Lap 52 of 78- Hamilton pits
Lewis Hamilton was really in no-mans-land and Mercedes decide to bring him in. The gap back to Tsunoda in eighth was over 40 seconds so it was a no-brainer really. Hamilton goes onto the hard tyre.
03:51 PM BST
Lap 50 of 78- Puncture for Stroll
He only just came into the pits a few laps ago but Lance Stroll has a puncture on his rear left and has to come into the pits again. He hit the wall at the Nouvelle Chicane. He puts the soft tyres on with just under 30 laps left.
03:42 PM BST
Lap 44 of 78- Front four through backmarkers
All four of Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz and Norris have got through unscathed but around a circuit like Monaco that is very stressful coming through a gaggle of slower cars.
We have a pit-stop! Aston Martin bring in Stroll from 11th and he keeps that place as his teammate Alonso has been keeping those behind him at bay.
03:39 PM BST
Lap 42 of 78- front quartet coming up to backrunners
Just a few seconds covers the top four and they are now hitting those drivers at the back to lap them. The two Ferraris and two McLarens will be praying they get through this unscathed.
03:37 PM BST
Lap 40 of 78- Leclerc asked to slow
Ferrari have got onto team radio to Leclerc to tell him to slow the pace at the front in order to prevent Norris from getting into the pit window. The gap between Norris in fourth and Russell in fifth is over 17 seconds. Norris probably needs around 20 seconds to come out ahead of Russell.
03:34 PM BST
Lap 39 of 78- Ocon penalty
Esteban Ocon’s day has been fairly miserable. Not only is he out, he has received a five-place grid penalty for the next race in Canada.
03:33 PM BST
Lap 38 of 78- top five and gaps
Leclerc Interval
Piastri +1.1
Sainz +2.4
Norris +1.0
Russell +16.9
03:26 PM BST
Lap 32 of 78- tyre chat
McLaren have just been telling Norris over the team radio that they can see graining on Sainz’s tyres. The question going forward is whether we will see any of the top four pit at some point. Norris is the most likely candidate as he would have nothing to lose so long as the gap back to Russell is big enough.
03:24 PM BST
Lap 30 of 78- Ocon speaks
Sky have just been speaking to Esteban Ocon, who is out of the race:
It was a big one, but luckily it was less than Budapest last year where the same thing happened.
It’s an unfortunate incident. Unfortunately, we sustained too much damage to continue. I didn’t really review it and I’m not going to comment about it.
03:21 PM BST
Lap 28 of 78- unusual race for Max
Verstappen has become so used to winning races in recent years but currently he is sat behind Russell in sixth place. He is over 20 seconds off the race lead and Leclerc could come into the pits right now and come out ahead of the Dutchman.
03:17 PM BST
Lap 25 of 78- gap behind top four extending
The gap behind Norris to Russell is over 12 seconds which, if there was a safety car now, would be enough to come in, pit and come out ahead of Russell. Norris is probably the one who could benefit most and has the least to lose of the front four to come in once the gap back is big enough.
03:11 PM BST
Lap 21 of 78- top five with gaps
Leclerc Interval
Piastri +1.2
Sainz +1.2
Norris +0.8
Russell +10.5
03:09 PM BST
Lap 19 of 78- managing the tyres
Bottas has just set the fastest lap of the race, four seconds faster than our current leader is going. Leclerc is definitely managing things here, which you can do at Monaco when you are out in front.
03:08 PM BST
Lap 18 of 78- Norris closes up
Lando has been reeling in Sainz and is now in DRS range. There are is around two and a half seconds between the top four. The gap behind Norris back to Russell is around nine seconds.
03:06 PM BST
Lap 17 of 78- Bottas pits
We have our first stop after the restart as Sauber have brought Bottas in to put on the hard tyres. He is now in 16th and last of the drivers still in the race.
03:01 PM BST
Lap 13 of 78- close at the front
There is just a second that covers the top three at the moment. Norris is another couple of seconds back, perhaps just managing his tyres sensibly as in the dirty air that can take a lot of life out of the tyres.
03:00 PM BST
Lap 12 of 78- top four miles clear
It is clear how much faster the Ferraris and McLarens have been this weekend as the top four are cruising away from Russell, Verstappen and Hamilton. Norris in fourth is now over six seconds clear of Russell in fifth.
02:57 PM BST
Lap 10 of 78- penalty for Ocon
The stewards have given Esteban Ocon a 10-second penalty for the collision with Pierre Gasly. Ocon is out of the race so it could lead to a future penalty. We have just had word that it will be a grid drop at the next race in Canada.
02:56 PM BST
Lap 9 of 78- damage for Piastri?
We have just heard over Piastri’s team radio that he has a small amount of damage from that incident with Sainz on the first lap before the red flag, but they are reporting the balance is still fine.
02:53 PM BST
Lap 7 of 78- trouble brewing at Alpine
Ocon out of the race, and there’s some speculation he may be out of a drive. His boss Bruno Famin has given an interview to Canal+ in which he said he felt the move on Gasly was out of order and the crash “exactly what the team did not want to see”.
“We will decide on the consequences,” Famin added darkly. “For a start, Portier was not the place to try an attack without leaving room for your teammate.”
02:51 PM BST
Lap 5 of 78- top five pulling away
No-one at the front made or lost any places at the restart and the top five are closely packed together. They are starting to pull away a little from Verstappen, who is sixth, and Hamilton, who is seventh.
02:48 PM BST
Lap 3 of 78- Leclerc stays in first
Piastri gets a good start but, with a short run to turn one, Leclerc holds on to keep first. Sainz avoids any contact and stays in third with Norris still in fourth.
Restart
Restart
We are back under way in Monaco.
Heading back out
Heading back out
The drivers are making their way around for the restart. The top four; Leclerc, Piastri, Sainz and Norris, have all changed tyres and have switched from the mediums to the hards. That would count as their mandatory pit-stop. The next three of Russell, Verstappen and Hamilton are on the mediums having initially started on the hards.
Ocon out
Ocon out
An update at Alpine and we have just seen Esteban Ocon in the pitlane, out of his car having changed his clothes. So we can safely assume with a minute left before they make their way back out that Ocon is out of the race.
Work on some cars
Work on some cars
McLaren have been checking over Oscar Piastri’s car after contact with Carlos Sainz at turn one. Piastri asked his team over team radio to check the floor. The Alpines are doing some work on their cars after their two drivers collided at Portier.
02:41 PM BST
Kevin Magnussen speaking to Sky
From my point of view, I had a good part of my front on Perez’s rear and when he went to the wall I got pushed to the wall and made contact with him.
I trusted he was going to leave space for me since I was there. It’s not a corner where you’re braking into it, it’s a bend on the straight so you have to have a car otherwise you leave the other guy no option.
From my point of view, I was there and I got squeezed to the wall.
Hamilton unhappy
Hamilton unhappy
We have just head the Mercedes team radio and Lewis Hamilton has just said to his team “I told you guys”. That presumably indicates Lewis thought a red flag on the opening lap was quite likely and therefore they should not have started on the hard tyre. With this red flag, those that started on the mediums have the choice of switching to the hards and going to the end.
02:35 PM BST
Sky’s Jenson Button on the huge crash
It’s surprising [Perez] knew [Magnussen] was there and didn’t move to the left a little bit more. It was a horrible impact and because you’re going at such a high speed there you end up about 300 metres away from the incident.
It’s a real strange one. You’ve got to say both guys should have given each other more room. Is it a racing incident? It kind of is because Checo knew Kevin was there and maybe should have given him a little bit more room, but if a car is coming to the right doing 150mph, I’d back out.
Restart incoming
Restart incoming
We have a restart time and it is 14:44 (BST) (15:44 local time), which is in just over 10 minutes.
Long delay
Long delay
We are in for a lengthy delay with the debris on the track and the damage to the barriers.
02:28 PM BST
Magnussen escapes trouble
Kevin Magnussen would have been sweating after that crash. Not just because it was terrifying and he was at the centre of a big incident, but because he was on 10 penalty points already. If the Haas driver copped two or more for that collision he would have had a one-race ban. Stewards have now announced the incident will not be investigated.
Restart order
Restart order
It will be a standing start and we are going to have the original starting order minus the three drivers who are out of the race, which are Perez, Hulkenberg and Magnussen. That means Sainz will restart in third despite his puncture and dropping down the order on the initial start. If you are a Ferrari fan, you will be mightily relieved but for McLaren fans, they will be a disappointed with the call from the FIA.
02:22 PM BST
Perez’s car destroyed
02:21 PM BST
Williams team principal James Vowles speaking to Sky
Fortunately, our drivers did a very good job. We walked away unscathed and in a strong position. The biggest fear right now is, when a red flag comes out you’ve got a free choice of tyres.
We started on the medium, we could now go to the hard, which is an opportunity. Then fears - front graining will be there in the race, so how bad will it be and when will it start?
Misery for Haas
Misery for Haas
What a disastrous weekend it has been for the Haas team. They were disqualified from qualifying after illegal rear wings and therefore started from the back. And then their races were over within 30 seconds of the race start after that huge crash on the opening lap.
02:15 PM BST
Incident with the Alpines
We are just seeing replays that we have not seen before of a collision between the Alpines. Ocon tries to go up the inside of Gasly at Portier and ends up airborne. Over the team radio Gasly cannot understand what on earth his teammate was doing there.
Disaster for Perez
Disaster for Perez
Been a miserable weekend for Sergio Perez, but thankfully he was able to get out of the wreckage of his car under his own steam. All drivers these days thankful for the incredible survival cells in these machines. That was some smash. FIA say the restart will be a standing start.
02:13 PM BST
Sky’s Martin Brundle on the big crash
It was unnecessary from Kevin Magnussen to keep his car there. There was a moment when K-Mag should have abandoned that.
It was not worth the risk up there. You are fighting at the back against a Red Bull when you are not anywhere near alongside.
Lengthy delay
Lengthy delay
All the drivers left in the race have made their way back to the pits and we could be in for a lengthy delay. Sainz has made his way back and is still in the race as Ferrari will be able to make any repairs necessary. Piastri was right up behind Leclerc going through the tunnel and came close to making a move before the red flag came out.
Huge crash
Huge crash
Coming up the hill at Beau Rivage Perez and the two Haas drivers have had a big crash, which has caused the red flag. There is a huge amount of debris on the track as well as three cars out of the race.
Red flag
Red flag
Sainz goes deep at Casino Square as a result of a puncture and plummets down the boards. We have a red flag as we have had a massive crash behind.
02:05 PM BST
Lap 1 of 78- Puncture for Sainz
Leclerc keeps first place but Sainz challenges Piastri into turn one. The Australian holds position but coming up the hill Sainz has damage.
Lights out
Lights out
We are under way at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Formation lap
Formation lap
The drivers are now making their way around the circuit on the formation lap. We now know what tyres the drivers are starting on. All of the top four are on the medium tyres but the next three, Russell, Verstappen and Hamilton, are starting on the hards. No-one has opted for the softs.
01:58 PM BST
Will Piastri win his first race in F1?
Oscar Piastri’s manager Mark Webber looked more nervous than his driver as they got ready to start from the front row. Leclerc winning his home race would be a great story, but Piastri getting his debut win would also be nice. The Australian is definitely keeping Lando Norris on his toes at the moment, which is good for McLaren.
Five-minute klaxon
Five-minute klaxon
Just five minutes to go. Get ready for the Monaco Grand Prix.
01:51 PM BST
As expected in Monaco, a melee on the grid
01:49 PM BST
Reminder of the starting grid
Leclerc
Piastri
Sainz
Norris
Russell
Verstappen
Hamilton
Tsunoda
Albon
Gasly
Ocon
Ricciardo
Stroll
Alonso
Sargeant
Perez
Bottas
Guanyu
Hulkenberg
Magnussen
01:48 PM BST
Sky’s Martin Brundle speaking to Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk
It’s a really nice experience. It was always going to be a special experience coming here but I’m very happy to be here.
The weather helps a lot. Everything around it. I don’t know how they cope with all the attention. It’s crazy. Massive respect. Let’s see what spectacle the race will bring.
01:47 PM BST
National anthem time
It is time for the Monaco national anthem, a special moment for local boy Charles Leclerc, who will be hoping to hear it again in a few hours.
Stars out in force
Stars out in force
It is an absolute melee on the grid as Sky’s Martin Brundle is fighting through the many celebrities. He has spoken to Siya Kolisi, Joe Jonas, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ben Chilwell and Diogo Dalot. He also got a very short word in with Kylian Mbappe, although the bodyguards were not see keen for him to have a chat. A huge array of stars from such a wide range of professions.
Onto the grid
Onto the grid
Oscar Piastri starts on the front row alongside Charles Leclerc and will know the start will be crucial to his chances of a win today.
01:36 PM BST
Celebrities flocking to the grid
01:32 PM BST
Will the home boy win his home race?
Charles Leclerc has never won at Monaco and is hoping to convert his third pole at this track into a win. None of the top five on the starting grid have ever won at this track so we are likely to see a new winner at Monaco. However, in F2 earlier today Zak O’Sullivan won from 15th after a very late virtual safety car. The chances of a safety car are quite high around the streets of Monaco so strategy is important.
Pit lane open
Pit lane open
01:26 PM BST
How Leclerc secured pole for his home race
01:24 PM BST
Stars, stars and more stars
Just walked over to the grid with Gianni Infantino. Wasn’t able to talk football politics with him as he had a few minders and was studiously avoiding media. He’s one of a few football ‘celebs’ here today with Kylian Mbappe in attendance, plus a few Man Utd players who are celebrating yesterday’s FA Cup win of course. Saw Varane walk past the Red Bull paddock home earlier today.
01:22 PM BST
Max Verstappen speaking to Sky
We know it’s a long race. Normally around here you have to be patient. Maybe the race comes to you, maybe not, we have to be opened minded
It’s one race weekend. Of course you would always like to win Monaco. For us now it’s about scoring as many point as we can then move on.
More celebrities
More celebrities
South Africa double World Cup winning rugby captain Siya Kolisi is a guest of Red Bull this weekend.
Fresh from winning the FA Cup final yesterday against Manchester City, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has hopped over to Monaco to take in the race today.
American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is in attendance.
Liverpool captain and vice-captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are enjoying themselves in the Monaco sunshine ahead of the Euros this summer.
01:11 PM BST
Oscar Piastri speaking to Sky
01:07 PM BST
The thoughts of Charles Leclerc
As much as it’s a tiring week because of the level of concentration you need to have during the weekend, I don’t feel it now and I’m super excited to get in the car to do the job.
I think we’ve had really good starts recently, so we’ve got to do our things and not do anything crazy, but the pace has been there all weekend. I’ll try to bring it home.
01:05 PM BST
Celebrities out in force
01:02 PM BST
Constructor standings
01:00 PM BST
Driver standings ahead of the race
Starting grid
Charles Leclerc
Oscar Piastri
Carlos Sainz
Lando Norris
George Russell
Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton
Yuki Tsunoda
Alex Albon
Pierre Gasly
Esteban Ocon
Daniel Ricciardo
Lance Stroll
Fernando Alonso
Logan Sargeant
Sergio Perez
Valtteri Bottas
Zhou Guanyu
Nico Hulkenberg
Kevin Magnussen
Hometown boy starts from pole
Charles Leclerc will start his home race in Monaco this afternoon from pole position. The Monegasque driver, who went to school around the streets where the circuit weaves, has been quick all weekend and will start at the front of the grid ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz. Leclerc will be hoping to lift his Monaco curse, having started on pole twice before but not managing to convert either of those into wins, despite grid position being king around the streets of Monaco. He was delighted with his performance yesterday, but knows there is still work to do today to secure his maiden victory at his home race.
“It was nice. The feeling after a qualifying lap is very special here. Really happy about the lap. The excitement is so high. It feels really good. However, now I know more often than not in the past, that qualifying is not everything.
“As much as it helps, we need to put everything together for Sunday’s race. In the past here we didn’t manage to do so, but we are in a stronger position and we are a stronger team. I’m sure we can achieve great things tomorrow and the win is the target.
“I need a good launch off the grid, then once we do that, hopefully Carlos can have a great start and follow me into Turn One. If we are one-two, we can manage that as a team. That would be the perfect scenario. But whatever happens we need to bring that victory home.”
Lando Norris starts fourth, with fellow Englishman George Russell in fifth. After a challenging weekend, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start from sixth and his run of eight straight poles has come to an end. Had he claimed pole yesterday, the Dutchman would have set a new record for consecutive pole positions. Verstappen admitted after qualifying yesterday that the track has proved troublesome for the Red Bull this weekend.
“We tried a lot of things and nothing made it better so I was stuck, there is nothing you could do,” Verstappen said. “You can see in the second sector we are so bad because when I touch the kerbs it upsets the car. It was incredibly difficult.
“It is jumping around a lot and not absorbing the bumps or kerb strikes. In the last corner, the amount of times I almost jumped into the wall was incredible. We have had this problem since 2022, so it is not something new. For the past few years we have had a car advantage so it gets masked. But with everyone catching up, when you don’t improve your weakest point you get found out. It is a fundamental problem so it will not get fixed in weeks.”
Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, had a dreadful qualifying as he was knocked out in Q1 for the second straight season. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso also had a Saturday to forget as he was knocked out in the first part of qualifying. The two Haas drivers of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were disqualified from qualifying after both cars were found to have non-compliant rear wings, but both will be permitted to start from the grid rather than the pit-lane.
Will Leclerc win his home race for the first time or can the likes of Piastri, Sainz or Norris spoil those plans? We will found it in the next few hours.