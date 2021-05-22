Charles Leclerc takes Monaco F1 pole despite crash, Hamilton starts seventh

Charles Leclerc took pole for the Monaco Grand Prix, his home race, securing the spot for Ferrari despite crashing out on his final lap. Max Verstappen was in second for Red Bull in Monte Carlo with Valtteri Bottas in third for Mercedes. Lewis Hamilton had a tough afternoon managing only seventh. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was in fourth with McLaren’s Lando Norris in fifth.

The final runs were dramatic but Ferrari, who have looked strong all weekend, had an edge that Leclerc made the most of before he pushed too hard with a crash that ultimately worked in his favour.

With low track temperatures the team were putting in repeated laps as they looked for the rubber to come up to temperature and for the grip to improve. Verstappen laid down his marker on his first run in Q3 with a time of 1min 10.576sec, his first sector perfectly executed. Leclerc followed him and promptly hit back, going a full two tenths quicker, making gains in sector two with a time of 1min 10.346sec.

Hamilton was unable to match them, and what had been a difficult afternoon for the world champion did not improve. He was seventh on his first run, seven-tenths back and struggling to find grip in his tyres.

With the track offering the most grip, the final runs were vital. But before they could be run Leclerc edged his Ferrari into the barriers at the swimming pool. It brought the session to an end and ensured he captured pole. Leclerc clipped the barriers on the inside with his right front on entry, damaging his suspension. There was no indication it had been intentional, he just went in too hot and misjudged his entry. He could potentially face a grid penalty if the damage necessitates a replacement gearbox.

The pole is a remarkable result for Ferrari and a superb turnaround form their travails last season. In 2020 they suffered their worst finish since 1980 with sixth place in the constructors’ championship. Their car was down on power, draggy and a handful to drive. Having been challenging for the title in 2018 and 2019, it left the Scuderia suddenly languishing in a midfield fight, way off the pace of the leaders.

They are still some distance off Red Bull and Mercedes in power but on a track where downforce rather than top speed is imperative they proved their car has made great strides forward. It will be all the more a satisfying given that team principal Mattia Binotto has said their focus is already on 2022 when the new regulations come into play. Any positive returns from this year will be seen as a major bonus.

It is Ferrari’s first pole since Leclerc took the top spot in Mexico in 2019 and puts them in the best possible position to convert it to a win. They have not taken the flag since Sebastian Vettel did so in Singapore, also in 2019.

For Leclerc his debut home pole, the eighth of his career, is immensely satisfying. The 23-year-old has not enjoyed the best fortune at his home race until now. His best qualifying here previously was 14th in 2018 and he has yet to finish a race at Monaco. Starting with an unlikely pole has put him in the best possible position to convert it to his first win in the principality.

Ferrari are not in the title race but this is a chance to make a mark in the fight for third in the championship. They are currently in fourth, just five points behind McLaren. However in the drivers’ title fight it remains a closely-fought affair, with Hamilton leading Verstappen by 14 points. For Hamilton, minimising the points he drops to Verstappen will be his aim on Sunday afternoon.

Ferrari had looked strong all weekend in Monaco, with impressive form from the off. Practice had been tight with little to choose between Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari. Sergio Pérez was quickest on Friday morning but Ferrari had the edge in the afternoon while Verstappen was on top in the final session on Saturday morning.

Lewis Hamilton in action during qualifying. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Pierre Gasly was in sixth for AlphaTauri; Vettel in eighth for Aston Martin; Pérez ninth for Red Bull and Antonio Giovinazzi in 10th for Alfa Romeo.

Esteban Ocon was in 11th for Alpine, in front of the McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo. Lance Stroll was in 13th for Aston Martin with Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Räikkönen in 14th and the Williams of George Russell in 15th.

The double world champion Fernando Alonso went out in Q3 in 17th, behind the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda. Nicholas Latifi was in 18h for Williams.

Mick Schumacher did not take part in qualifying after he crashed his Haas late in final practice. He will be permitted to take part in the race, starting from the back of the grid. His teammate Nikita Mazepin was in 19th